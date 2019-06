Entertainers Pitbul and Akon will be celebrating the Fourth of July from Liberty State Park this year.

Mr. 305 will perform for the first time in the park while Akon makes a return.

"4th of July fireworks in #JerseyCity headliners are @pitbull (aka Mr Worldwide) + #JerseyCity’s own @Akon - it’s going to be the best in NJ as we raise the bar even higher. All free as we do it for JC families. Carnivals, food trucks all day and of course the largest fireworks." wrote Mayor Steven Fulop on Twitter.

In 2018, Jersey City hosted Snoop Dog.

Snoop performed many of his hits including "Gin and Juice" and "The Next Episode."

Akon joined him on stage and performed "Locked Up" and "Soul Survivor.