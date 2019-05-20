< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Asian nations scramble to contain pig disease outbreaks By HAU DINH and SAM McNEIL, Associated Press
Posted Jun 20 2019 09:31AM EDT In this May 8, 2019, photo, pigs stand in a barn at a pig farm in Jiangjiaqiao village in northern China's Hebei province. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) In this May 8, 2019, photo, pigs stand in a barn at a pig farm in Jiangjiaqiao village in northern China's Hebei province. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>In this May 8, 2019, photo, pigs stand in a barn at a pig farm in Jiangjiaqiao village in northern China's Hebei province. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413751198-407895674" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/20/pigs-ap-wnyw-5-20_1558355429327_7290071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/20/pigs-ap-wnyw-5-20_1558355429327_7290071_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/20/pigs-ap-wnyw-5-20_1558355429327_7290071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/20/pigs-ap-wnyw-5-20_1558355429327_7290071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/20/pigs-ap-wnyw-5-20_1558355429327_7290071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In this May 8, 2019, photo, pigs stand in a barn at a pig farm in Jiangjiaqiao village in northern China&#39;s Hebei province. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>In this May 8, 2019, photo, pigs stand in a barn at a pig farm in Jiangjiaqiao village in northern China's Hebei province. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/pig-disease-outbreaks-asia">HAU DINH and SAM McNEIL, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413751198" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - Asian nations are scrambling to contain the spread of highly contagious African swine fever, with Vietnam culling 2.5 million pigs and China reporting more than a million dead in an unprecedentedly huge epidemic some fear is out of control.</p> <p>Smaller outbreaks have been reported in Hong Kong, Taiwan, North Korea, Cambodia and Mongolia after cases were first reported in China's northeast in August. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization was expected Thursday to release a weekly update on the scale of infections.</p> <p>With pork supplies dwindling as leading producer China and hard-hit Vietnam destroy huge numbers of hogs and tighten controls on shipments, prices have soared by up to 40% globally and caused shortages in other markets.</p> <p>"This is the largest animal disease outbreak in history," said Dirk Pfieffer, a veterinary epidemiologist at the City University of Hong Kong. "We've never had anything like it."</p> <p>In South Korea, where diets rely heavily on pork, there is concern an outbreak could hurt an industry with 6,300 farms raising more than 11 million pigs.</p> <p>African swine fever is harmless to people but fatal and highly contagious for pigs, with no known cure or vaccine.</p> <p>Since China first reported an outbreak in early August, 1 million pigs have been culled. It has reported 139 outbreaks all but two of its 34 provinces, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization says.</p> <p>The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts China's total hog herd will shrink by 18% this year to 350 million animals, the lowest level since the 1980s. This year's Chinese pork output might fall by up to 35%, according to Rabobank, a Dutch bank.</p> <p>In Vietnam, the government reported in mid-May that 1.2 million pigs, or about 5% of its total herds, had died or been destroyed. Vietnamese officials said this week that number has risen to 2.5 million and military and police officers were mobilized to help contain the outbreak.</p> <p>Rabobank expects Vietnamese pork production to fall 10% this year from 2018.</p> <p>The mass culling in Vietnam could sink many farmers deeper into poverty, said Wantanee Kalpravidh, a regional coordinator of the FAO's Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal Disease.</p> <p>Last month, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged authorities to prevent the disease, which has spread to 56 of 63 provinces, from escalating into an epidemic.</p> <p>Vietnam's farm ministry reports it has so far culled 8% of its 30 million pigs.</p> <p>In My Duc, a suburb of Hanoi, disinfecting lime powder has been scattered around empty pig farms and checkpoints set up to control shipments.</p> <p>"We have to prevent and fight this disease like fighting an enemy," Phuc told Cabinet officials.</p> <p>Farmer Nguyen Van Hoa lamented that only three pigs had died from the fever but authorities culled 40 of his pigs. They were among 14,000 hogs buried in My Duc district in the past month.</p> <p>About 2.4 million Vietnamese households engage in small scale pig farming, a large share of the 30 million hogs raised in an industry worth $18 billion, one of the world's largest.</p> <p>In Cambodia, 400 infected pigs were culled in April in an eastern province bordering Vietnam but authorities have not reported any new outbreak since then.</p> <p>Still, Sem Oun, a 58-year-old farmer and father of two in Ta Prum, a village near the capital Phnom Penh, frets that the illness could spread from Vietnam.</p> <p>"I don't have any other job and my income that provides for my entire family relies solely on these pigs. If they die because of swine flu then everybody in the family will die too," he told The Associated Press.</p> <p>Hong Kong authorities have killed 10,700 pigs in two outbreaks, including one triggered by an animal imported from the mainland that was found to be infected. Two dead pigs infected with a virus similar to those in mainland Chinese were found in Taiwan, the FAO says.</p> <p>Epidemic fighting efforts have gotten entangled in regional geopolitics.</p> <p>North Korea scaled back cooperation with South Korea after the collapse of a February summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, hampering joint work on stemming the spread of the disease following an outbreak near North Korea's border with China.</p> <p>South Korea's agricultural ministry said that blood tests of pigs from some 340 farms near the border with the North were negative. Fences and traps have been installed near farms to protect hogs from being infected by wild boars that roam in and out of North Korea.</p> <p>The North's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said quarantine efforts were focused on disinfecting farms and transport vehicles, restricting visitors, and banning the distribution of food products containing pork. Its references to nationwide quarantine efforts suggest the disease may have spread beyond regions near China.</p> <p>Thailand and other countries which remain free of infections have taken strong preventive actions, including banning importation of pork, sausages, ham, or bacon.</p> <p>Sorawit Taneeto, director-general of Thailand's Department of Livestock Development, urged people to cooperate with soldiers at checkpoints in border provinces and quarantine areas. Airports are using more beagle dogs to help in luggage inspections.</p> <p>___</p> <p>McNeil reported from Beijing. More News Stories

With sexually transmitted infections on the rise, Georgia State researchers working on STD vaccine
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Jun 19 2019 04:33PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 10:14AM EDT

Most sexually transmitted infections are relatively easy to detect and treat, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says each year about 20 million Americans contract a sexually transmitted disease. Half of those new cases, the agency says, are young adults under the age of 25.

For two decades, Dr. Cynthia Cornelissen, Ph.D., a professor in Georgia State University's Institute for Biomedical Sciences, has been awarded a $9.25 million grant by the National Institutes of Health to stop gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted infection that can cause pelvic inflammatory disease, pregnancy complications, and infertility.

"Many infections go unrecognized, particularly in women, the infection is often asymptomatic," Cornelissen says. "So, even though they could be treated with antibiotics, they don't know to seek treatment because they don't know they have the infection." src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Georgia_State_researchers_working_on_STD_0_7424064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Georgia_State_researchers_working_on_STD_0_7424064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Georgia_State_researchers_working_on_STD_0_7424064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Georgia_State_researchers_working_on_STD_0_7424064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Georgia_State_researchers_working_on_STD_0_7424064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia State researchers working on STD vaccine" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>With sexually transmitted infections on the rise, Georgia State researchers working on STD vaccine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 04:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Most sexually transmitted infections are relatively easy to detect and treat, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says each year about 20 million Americans contract a sexually transmitted disease. Half of those new cases, the agency says, are young adults under the age of 25.</p><p>For two decades, Dr. Cynthia Cornelissen, Ph.D., a professor in Georgia State University's Institute for Biomedical Sciences, has been awarded a $9.25 million grant by the National Institutes of Health to stop gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted infection that can cause pelvic inflammatory disease, pregnancy complications, and infertility.</p><p>"Many infections go unrecognized, particularly in women, the infection is often asymptomatic," Cornelissen says. "So, even though they could be treated with antibiotics, they don't know to seek treatment because they don't know they have the infection."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/massive-alligator-captured-crossing-road" title="Massive alligator captured crossing road" data-articleId="413733023" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/VaughanGatorsLLC_Gator_062019_1561033496748_7422466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/VaughanGatorsLLC_Gator_062019_1561033496748_7422466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/VaughanGatorsLLC_Gator_062019_1561033496748_7422466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/VaughanGatorsLLC_Gator_062019_1561033496748_7422466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/VaughanGatorsLLC_Gator_062019_1561033496748_7422466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Credit: Vaughan Gators, LLC" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Massive alligator captured crossing road</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An alligator trapper got a call for a job at an interstate in Florida and found one of his biggest catches to date.</p><p>When Broderick Vaughan arrived at the Monroe St. exit for Interstate 10 in Tallahassee on June 3 he discovered the 12-foot, one-inch, 463 lb. injured gator near the side of the road.</p><p>The animal likely survived for some time in a holding pond south of the interstate before attempting to make the trek across the roadway, wrote Vaughan on his company Facebook page.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jeopardy-james-holzhauer-pancreatic-cancer-alex-trebek" title="‘Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to pancreatic cancer charity walk in Trebek's honor" data-articleId="413733042" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to pancreatic cancer charity walk in Trebek's honor
Posted Jun 20 2019 08:31AM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 08:34AM EDT

James Holzhauer, the trivia whiz who dominated "Jeopardy!" earlier this spring, is giving back.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Holzhauer is making a special donation to a charity walk in Illinois to raise money to find a cure for pancreatic cancer, which afflicts "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.

RELATED: Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update Photo: Sacramento police" title="Tara O'Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/iran-shoots-down-us-drone-amid-tensions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-163356009_1561012697396_7422220_ver1.0_1280_720_1561022462698_7422226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="SIERRA VISTA, AZ - MARCH 07: A Predator drone operated by U.S. Office of Air and Marine takes off for a surveillance flight near the Mexican border on March 7, 2013 from Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Featured Videos

With sexually transmitted infections on the rise, Georgia State researchers working on STD vaccine

Maryland dad films son's adorable reaction to being picked up from pre-K

Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call
Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan, 26, was killed June 19, 2019 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Photo: Sacramento police

Iran says it's 'ready for war' after shooting down US drone amid tensions
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - MARCH 07: A Predator drone operated by U.S. Office of Air and Marine takes off for a surveillance flight near the Mexican border on March 7, 2013 from Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Arizona. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) 