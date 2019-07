- Louisiana-based Baumer Foods is recalling 10-ounce bottles of PICS Soy Sauce because it may contain undeclared fish.

If you are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to fish, then you could experience a serious or even life-threatening reaction to consuming a fish product.

The bottles are being recalled because some bottles labeled soy sauce actually contained Worcestershire sauce, which is made with anchovies.

"Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary oversight during the packaging processes," according to a company announcement posted on the FDA's website.

Recalled product: PICS Soy Sauce | 10 oz. glass bottle | UPC 0-41735-00794 | Best By 03/28/2021

It was distributed in upstate New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through Price Chopper, Market Bistro, and Market 32s grocery stores.

If you have this product, you should discard it and contact Baumer Foods for a replacement at 504-482-5761.