- The 114 graduates from Harlem Children’s Zone Promise Academies 1 and II got a lot more than an inspirational speech from commencement speaker Pharrell Williams this year. They also got a professional opportunity.

Williams guaranteed the students, all of whom have been accepted to colleges, an “A-list” internship at the end of their freshman year of college during his speech.

“The world is watching Harlem, but this renaissance will be different and believe it or not, with respect, it’s going to actually be better,” Williams said. “And the reason why is because the new Harlem Renaissance has education at its core.”