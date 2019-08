- The NYPD is asking for the public's help to identify two men who stole prescription medications, money and a cell phone at a pharmacy in Manhattan.

One of the robbers also assaulted the pharmacist.

The incident occurred at the MNS Pharmacy on Audobon Ave. on July 19 at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects with a white mask throw the man to the ground while the other rummages for Percocet and Oxycodone, according to police.

An iphone X and $3,000 in cash was also stolen.

The men took off in a black Audi sedan.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, white t-shirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe, black boots, blue backpack, white dust mask and blue latex gloves.

The second individual was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a yellow stripe, white sneakers and displayed a black semiautomatic firearm.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

You can remain anonymous.