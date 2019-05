- The 2019 PGA Championship will bring some of the world's greatest golfers to Long Island. And it also has the potential to bring in more than $100 million in revenue and more a thousand full- and part-time jobs, according to local officials.

"This is a great event for Long Island. It's pumping money into our economy," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. "Half a billion people, worldwide, will be able to see this—200 countries."

At Bethpage Black, Tiger Woods is seeking his 16th Major, just one month after winning the Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia for the first time in 14 years.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran called it history in the making.

"He had a huge win here in 2002, so I think it's all teed up to make for a great story," she said, "even if you're not that interested in golf."

New York State Police said the tournament, which will attract hundreds of thousands of spectators, poses security risks and traffic concerns. Police began preparing for the event two years ago and plan to deploy about 400 law enforcement officials.

"I think we've done a lot of planning and I think this is going to be a safe and successful 2019 PGA Championship," Major David Candelaria said.

State and local officials are urging Long Islanders to take advantage of mass transit by using ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft, taking the Long Island Rail Road, or hopping on a free shuttle from Jones Beach the golf course.