Border Patrol agents have found a person hiding behind a car dashboard for the second time in recent weeks.

Customs and Border Protection Officers found a 43-year-old Mexican woman stuffed behind the dashboard of a 2010 Chevy Aveo in the most recent incident on May 6.

Officers at the Calexico port of entry in California screened the car driven by a 30-year-old man. A CBP canine team screened the Aveo as the driver awaited inspection, and the human and narcotics detector dog alerted to the vehicle’s interior. Officers escorted the vehicle and driver to the inspection lot for a more in-depth examination where they ultimately discovered the woman.

Officers extracted the woman and took her to a secure location for a medical evaluation and further processing.

Once emergency medical responders assessed the woman’s wellbeing, CBP officers confirmed that she had no legal ability to enter the United States and took her into custody.

The driver was arrested and later transported to the Imperial County Jail to await criminal arraignment on federal human smuggling charges.

Just last month, officers at the same port of entry discovered a Mexican man concealed inside the dashboard of a 2012 Nissan March.

A Border Patrol officer noticed inconsistencies with the driver’s travel itinerary and referred him to the vehicle inspection lot for further examination.

While conducting an intensive inspection of the sedan, officers used the port’s imaging system and discovered what they suspected to be a human body in the vehicle’s dashboard. The officers immediately responded to the vehicle and continued searching the area, ultimately discovering an adult man laying horizontally inside the inner frame behind the dashboard.

Officers extracted the 21-year-old Mexican citizen and took him into custody after a health screening.

The driver, a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident of the U.S., was arrested and later transported to the Imperial County Jail to await criminal arraignment on federal human smuggling charges.