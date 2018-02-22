Peeps releases sour and mystery flavors for spring

- Our favorite, fluffy springtime candies are back with a new twist on an apparent theme. Following the likes of Oreo, PEEPS Brand has released three new mystery flavors for marshmallow fans to try and figure out.

The Mystery Peeps are only available at Walmart. The boxes feature question marks and are labeled Mystery 1, 2, or 3.

The confectioner invites its fans to guess the flavors using social media using #mysterypeeps.

And if mystery flavors aren’t your cup of tea, there are some new, clearly-defined flavors to try, too. Sour Cherry and Fruit Punch Peeps are both with an easy-to-spot, bright red color.

Completing the rainbow of Peeps, green sour watermelon, blue party cake, and pink cotton candy Peeps are sure to catch your eye.

And for those looking for something a little more decadent, the new Peeps Delights come in packs of three and feature new flavors of chicks, each dipped in chocolate or white fudge.

With flavors like Neapolitan, triple chocolate, orange and lemon sherbet, blueberry, coconut, and strawberry, your Peeps tooth is sure to be satisfied.