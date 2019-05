- Just days before the start of the 2018 World Cup, Patrick Vieira returned to France to become the new manager of OGC Nice after coaching New York City FC for the past two-and-a-half seasons. Vieira is back home where he became a legend, winning the 1998 FIFA World Cup with France at just 22.

Vieira called the World Cup victory a dream come true. He said he was very proud to represent his country and achieve his dream.

Born in Senegal, Vieira was raised in Paris, where his dream began. Vieira made his professional debut at age 18 for the club Cannes. But after winning the World Cup, things changed. He said he stood taller and prouder and knew he had taken more responsibility to go out and conquer the world.

You would think that for Vieria lifting the World Cup in 1998 for France would've been his greatest memory. But he then told Fox 5 about the 2006 World Cup when France was the runner-up to Italy.

He said that he and his teammates were very proud of themselves because they had had tough friendly games, difficulties in the organization, and many players that came quite late to the team. But they managed to get stronger with every match and make it to the final.

