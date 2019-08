- The countdown to the beginning of the school year is officially on, and unvaccinated students in New York will have up to 14 days once the school year starts to show they've had the first dose of each required immunization and 30 days to show a schedule of the remainder after the state eliminated the religious exemption to vaccine requirements.

"This year, we're seeing more children come in this time of year for vaccinations, especially in practices who have seen children who weren't fully vaccinated," said Dr. Kerry Fierstein, CEO of the Allied Physicians Group.

So-called "anti-vaxxers" who disagree with the regulation are attempting to fight back however and reinstate the exemption. The law is being challenge in the State Supreme Court, but if it is not overturned, more than 25,000 families will be impacted this school year.