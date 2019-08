- Police want to find three men scene on security camera video cutting open packages in a Brooklyn apartment building lobby and stealing the contents before assaulting an employee.

The incident occurred on Aug. 7 at about 3:10 p.m. at 585 6th Ave. in Park Slope.

When the 32-year-old employee confronted the thieves they attacked him before fleeing onto 6th Ave.

They made off with $450 of clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can remain anonymous.