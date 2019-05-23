< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/pace-graduate-overcomes-challenges">Richard Giacovas, FOX 5 NY </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 09:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-408712659"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 09:55PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 10:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-408712659" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408712659-408712925"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Student_s_remarkable_journey_0_7309043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Student_s_remarkable_journey_0_7309043_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Student_s_remarkable_journey_0_7309043_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Student_s_remarkable_journey_0_7309043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Student_s_remarkable_journey_0_7309043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408712659-408712925" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Student_s_remarkable_journey_0_7309043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Student_s_remarkable_journey_0_7309043_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Student_s_remarkable_journey_0_7309043_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Student_s_remarkable_journey_0_7309043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/23/Student_s_remarkable_journey_0_7309043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y. (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - James Hickey looks like any bright-eyed 24-year-old who is ready to take on Wall Street after graduating from Pace University.</p><p>But James says that sometimes his emotions can get the best of him.</p><p>"I'd love to say I graduated for me, but I graduated for all the people that sacrificed for me along the way," James said. "My dad made me promise when he was sick, 'You're the man of the house, James, you have to take care of things.'"</p><p>James was 11 at the time of that promise.</p><p>This past Monday, James graduated from Pace University's business school in Pleasantville with a degree in finance. Neither parent was able to be there.</p><p>"Growing up in a household where you never really had a normal childhood," James said. "My dad passing away when I was 11 and my mother passing away when I was in my senior year of high school."</p><p>It was up to James at 17 to be a homeowner, which was an almost impossibility for a high school senior. The Hickey family home went into foreclosure. The bank padlocked the doors.</p><p>"At that moment, that's when I made my plan to go to college and go to community [college] first and get good grades and show that I'm worth it," he said.</p><p>James knew he had to be something, so he went to work.</p><p>At 18, he started his associate's degree at Westchester Community College. But to pay for that degree, James worked nearly a hundred hours a week at four different jobs. Some nights, he crashed on friend's couch or in the broom closet at a restaurant before starting his next shift as a waiter.</p><p>But James said all of that made him work even harder to earn a degree that he hopes will one day pay for itself. He dedicates his degree to his mom and dad.</p><p>"I looked out into the crowd and I looked for my parents because I knew they were there," he said. More News Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fed. govt aims to roll back transgender health protection, LGBT groups fear discrimination</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 11:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 11:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Trump administration proposed Friday to roll back Obama-era discrimination protections for transgender people in health care, a move LGBT groups warn will unleash a wave of discrimination.</p><p>The Health and Human Services Department released a proposed regulation that in effect says "gender identity" is not protected under federal laws that prohibit discrimination in health care.</p><p>It is part of a backdrop of administration actions to limit or move back some of the new recognition for LGBT people, in areas ranging from military service to housing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/wanted-man-who-demanded-likes-still-at-large" title="Wanted man who demanded 'likes' still at large" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/torrington%20police%20department_jose%20simms_052219_1558557851028.png_7302694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/torrington%20police%20department_jose%20simms_052219_1558557851028.png_7302694_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/torrington%20police%20department_jose%20simms_052219_1558557851028.png_7302694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/torrington%20police%20department_jose%20simms_052219_1558557851028.png_7302694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/torrington%20police%20department_jose%20simms_052219_1558557851028.png_7302694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wanted man who demanded 'likes' still at large</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) -- Police in Connecticut say a fugitive has so far failed to honor an agreement to surrender once enough people responded positively to his wanted poster on social media.</p><p>Torrington police say Jose Simms has seven arrest warrants and is being sought as a fugitive after failing to appear in court on charges that range from breach of peace to risk of injury to a child.</p><p>He is believed to be somewhere in New York.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-signs-memorandum-requiring-immigrant-sponsors-to-pay-for-social-services" title="Trump signs memorandum requiring immigrant sponsors to pay for social services" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump signs memorandum requiring immigrant sponsors to pay for social services</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:21AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump signed a memorandum Thursday that will enforce a 23-year-old provision requiring sponsors of legal immigrants in the U.S. to reimburse the government for any social services such as Medicaid or welfare used by the immigrant, Fox News has learned.</p><p>The provision was part of the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act (IIRIRA) and Welfare Reform laws that were signed by then-President Bill Clinton, but despite being enshrined in federal law, the rule has not been enforced.</p><p>Under the provision, each future sponsor of an immigrant would need to sign an affidavit that would spell out the financial responsibilities for the sponsored immigrant and create a collection mechanism to recover funds from the sponsor. Fed. govt aims to roll back transgender health protection, LGBT groups fear discrimination
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Posted May 24 2019 11:05AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 11:28AM EDT
The Trump administration proposed Friday to roll back Obama-era discrimination protections for transgender people in health care, a move LGBT groups warn will unleash a wave of discrimination.

The Health and Human Services Department released a proposed regulation that in effect says "gender identity" is not protected under federal laws that prohibit discrimination in health care.

It is part of a backdrop of administration actions to limit or move back some of the new recognition for LGBT people, in areas ranging from military service to housing.

Wanted man who demanded 'likes' still at large
Posted May 24 2019 10:37AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 10:42AM EDT
TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) -- Police in Connecticut say a fugitive has so far failed to honor an agreement to surrender once enough people responded positively to his wanted poster on social media.

Torrington police say Jose Simms has seven arrest warrants and is being sought as a fugitive after failing to appear in court on charges that range from breach of peace to risk of injury to a child.

He is believed to be somewhere in New York.

Trump signs memorandum requiring immigrant sponsors to pay for social services
Posted May 24 2019 10:21AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 10:49AM EDT
President Trump signed a memorandum Thursday that will enforce a 23-year-old provision requiring sponsors of legal immigrants in the U.S. to reimburse the government for any social services such as Medicaid or welfare used by the immigrant, Fox News has learned.

The provision was part of the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act (IIRIRA) and Welfare Reform laws that were signed by then-President Bill Clinton, but despite being enshrined in federal law, the rule has not been enforced.

Under the provision, each future sponsor of an immigrant would need to sign an affidavit that would spell out the financial responsibilities for the sponsored immigrant and create a collection mechanism to recover funds from the sponsor. The Department of Health and Human Services is to collect the data of the sponsors and the immigrants, while the Treasury Department would collect the funds. Featured Videos

Hamptons Memorial Day Weekend preview
Coast Guard's highest ranking officer on mammoth tasks
Navy veteran tells harrowing story of survival, recovery
Arrest made in subway brake pulling incidents id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fed-govt-aims-to-roll-back-transgender-health-protection-lgbt-groups-fear-discrimination" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/13/transgender%20bathroom_1463153020128_1308669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/13/transgender%20bathroom_1463153020128_1308669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/13/transgender%20bathroom_1463153020128_1308669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/13/transgender%20bathroom_1463153020128_1308669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/13/transgender%20bathroom_1463153020128_1308669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Fed. govt aims to roll back transgender health protection, LGBT groups fear discrimination</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/hamptons-memorial-day-weekend-preview" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/24/Hamptons_Preview_2019_0_7310607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/24/Hamptons_Preview_2019_0_7310607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/24/Hamptons_Preview_2019_0_7310607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/24/Hamptons_Preview_2019_0_7310607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/24/Hamptons_Preview_2019_0_7310607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hamptons Memorial Day Weekend preview</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wanted-man-who-demanded-likes-still-at-large" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/torrington%20police%20department_jose%20simms_052219_1558557851028.png_7302694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/torrington%20police%20department_jose%20simms_052219_1558557851028.png_7302694_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/torrington%20police%20department_jose%20simms_052219_1558557851028.png_7302694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/torrington%20police%20department_jose%20simms_052219_1558557851028.png_7302694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/torrington%20police%20department_jose%20simms_052219_1558557851028.png_7302694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wanted man who demanded 'likes' still at large</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-signs-memorandum-requiring-immigrant-sponsors-to-pay-for-social-services" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump signs memorandum requiring immigrant sponsors to pay for social services</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chef-mario-batali-pleads-not-guilty-to-assault-charge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/11/mario_getty_1513006025562_4649554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/11/mario_getty_1513006025562_4649554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/11/mario_getty_1513006025562_4649554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/11/mario_getty_1513006025562_4649554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/12/11/mario_getty_1513006025562_4649554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chef&#x20;and&#x20;Brand&#x20;Master&#x2c;&#x20;Mario&#x20;Batali&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;5th&#x20;annual&#x20;Executive&#x20;Marketing&#x20;Summit&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Stock&#x20;Exchange&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2013&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ilya&#x20;S&#x2e;&#x20;Savenok&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chef Mario Batali pleads not guilty to assault charge</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 