- Thanks to TheDream.US scholarship, some 1,200 undocumented students from across the nation are getting an opportunity to attend college.

The scholarship was founded in 2014 by Don Graham, giving DACA and TPS recipients the financial support needed to pursue higher education.

"I know you shouldn't be in this situation where you have to work twice as hard to complete college," Graham said.

"It means a new opportunity to not just work hard for ourselves but to also be able to come back and provide for our community," said Shaina Vallejos, a Dreamer.

Seventy-five colleges from across the nation have partnered with TheDream.US, including 18 City Universities of New York.

"We began the program here with 29 students and now it's grown to a national program supporting students who have all the talent and potential," said Felix V. Matos, the CUNY chancellor.

Eighty-eight percent of Dreamers and TPS recipients who were granted the scholarship are either still in college or have graduated.