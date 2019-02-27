< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fout-east-hamptons-summer-rental width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) STORY: http://www.fox5ny.com/news/explosive-device-found-in-george-soros-mailbox By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/out-east-hamptons-summer-rental">Alison Morris, FOX 5 NY </a>
Posted Feb 27 2019 05:27PM EST
Video Posted Feb 27 2019 05:34PM EST
Updated Feb 27 2019 05:37PM EST How to find the right Hamptons summer rental for you if (GA) { var pageUrl = "/virtual" + "/news/out-east-hamptons-summer-rental"; var customFields = []; customFields.push({'name': 'dimension2', 'value': "article"}); customFields.push({'name': 'dimension3', 'value': "Alison\x20Morris\x2c\x20FOX\x205\x20NY\x20"}); GA.virtualPageview(pageUrl, customFields); } } </script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-391998825" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - In 2018, <a href="http://www.streeteasy.com"><strong>StreetEasy</strong></a> created an entire site devoted to properties for rent and sale on Long Island, aptly named <a href="http://www.outeast.com"><strong>Out East</strong></a>. This year, the company is back with tips for locking down that home out on the island.</p><p>February is the peak time for the summer rental market. This is the most inventory you'll see all year, says Matt Daimler, Out East's general manager. That means it's time to start looking if you want a summer rental in the Hamptons.</p><p>Matt says the first warm weekend is the time when people start looking at properties in person, so if you want to get in front of the crowd, you want to go the weekend before that.</p><p>By April, 25 percent of the inventory will be gone but you'll still have plenty of options and might get a better deal if you wait. The best prices, Matt says, will happen closer to the start of the summer when the remaining inventory will be discounted and you'll have more room for negotiation.</p><p>What you pay also depends on when you want to go. The average price for the entire summer is about $75,000 across all of the Hamptons, including the East End. If you only want to rent for a month, June could be $20,000, July could be $30,000, and August could be $40,000, Matt says.</p><p>Prices also fluctuate depending on where you want to be in the Hamptons. Matt says the lowest rental prices for the month of July are about $20,000 in Hampton Bays, which is closest to New York City, so it's a shorter commute. The highest rental prices for July are about $70,000 in Sagaponack.</p><p>Also, ask about secret inventory. Matt says celebrities and other high-profile people don't want to list their properties. Every year, he says, a handful of homes aren't advertised at all. So how do you get access to that secret celebrity stash? FOX5NY NEWS APP City</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/long-island">Long Island</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-york-state">New York</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/childrens-programing-public-reports">Children's Programing File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/closed-or-ip-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a 