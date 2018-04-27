NYPD busts suspect in attack on Orthodox Jewish man

- A suspect in a recent bias attack against an Orthodox Jewish man in Brooklyn is in police custody, according to the NYPD.

Police brought James Vincent, 40, of the Bronx, to the 71st Precinct station house in Crown Heights on Friday and kept him there most of the day.

Menachem Moskowitz, 52, said he was walking home from Shabbat services on April 21 when he said hello to a man who then suddenly attacked him. The attacker punched and choked him while yelling anti-Semitic slurs, said Moskowitz, who suffered a broken rib and several bruises.

NYPD detectives believe Vincent was the attacker. Police charged him with assault, strangulation, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating. Anyone with potentially relevant information can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS.