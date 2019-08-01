< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story421646215" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421646215" data-article-version="1.0">Once a retail shrine, flagship stores lose their shine</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-421646215" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Once a retail shrine, flagship stores lose their shine&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/once-a-retail-shrine-flagship-stores-lose-their-shine" data-title="Once a retail shrine, flagship stores lose their shine" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/once-a-retail-shrine-flagship-stores-lose-their-shine" addthis:title="Once a retail shrine, flagship stores lose their shine"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421646215.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421646215");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421646215-421645949"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/flagshipStores_1564684886958_7566055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/flagshipStores_1564684886958_7566055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/flagshipStores_1564684886958_7566055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/flagshipStores_1564684886958_7566055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/flagshipStores_1564684886958_7566055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In this photo people pass the Levi&#39;s store in New York&#39;s Times Square. Levi Strauss &amp; Co.&rsquo;s new flagship features larger dressing rooms with call buttons and tailors who can add trims and patches to customers&rsquo; jeans. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>In this photo people pass the Levi's store in New York's Times Square. Levi Strauss & Co.’s new flagship features larger dressing rooms with call buttons and tailors who can add trims and patches to customers’ jeans. In this photo people pass the Levi's store in New York's Times Square. Levi Strauss & Co.'s new flagship features larger dressing rooms with call buttons and tailors who can add trims and patches to customers' jeans. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Levi Strauss &amp; Co.&rsquo;s new flagship features larger dressing rooms with call buttons and tailors who can add trims and patches to customers&rsquo; jeans. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>In this photo people pass the Levi's store in New York's Times Square. Levi Strauss & Co.’s new flagship features larger dressing rooms with call buttons and tailors who can add trims and patches to customers’ jeans. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/once-a-retail-shrine-flagship-stores-lose-their-shine">ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 02:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 02:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421646215" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - It used to be considered the retailer's crown jewel - a large format store on a swank corridor that showed off the best of what a brand had to offer.</p> <p>But now the so-called flagship store is disappearing from high-profile shopping thoroughfares like Manhattan's Madison Avenue and Chicago's Magnificent Mile because of skyrocketing rents and the shift to online shopping.</p> <p>Over the last year or so, Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, Lord & Taylor and Polo Ralph Lauren have closed their flagship stores on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue. Abercrombie announced in May that it was closing three more of its big locations - an Abercrombie store in Milan, an Abercrombie store in Fukuoka, Japan and a Hollister-branded store in Manhattan's SoHo area. The announcement came after the teen retailer shut down flagships in Hong Kong and Copenhagen.</p> <p>Other retailers are reimagining the flagship concept instead of abandoning it altogether. Nike, for instance, opened a massive store on Fifth Avenue late last year that doesn't have any cash registers. It lets shoppers see details of items displayed on a mannequin by scanning the QR code and then having those items delivered to a fitting room or a designated pickup spot. Levi Strauss & Co.'s new flagship in Manhattan's Time Square features larger dressing rooms with call buttons and tailors who can add trims and patches to customers' jeans.</p> <p>Those still clinging to the old concept, however, are having a harder time. The latest victim could be Barneys New York, which opened its 10-story Madison Avenue store in 1993 and became a cultural icon in luxury shopping but now risks closure. High rents and a dramatic shift toward online shopping are pressuring it to evaluate restructuring options, including possible bankruptcy, according to a source close to the matter who asked to remain anonymous because the discussions are confidential.</p> <p>Joseph Aquino, who runs his namesake real estate services firm, says the days of the shop-til-you drop mentality on Madison Avenue popularized by the HBO popular series of the 1990s "Sex in the City" are over.</p> <p>"She was 45 and now she is 65... She isn't shopping like she was 45," Aquino said. "We are in the phase where a lot of younger shoppers don't want to go the high street. They sit around and buy online and that's what we are fighting against."</p> <p>The concept of a flagship store is more than a century old and used to be limited to retailers' biggest store - one in their first or most prominent location. But in the last 20 years, a flagship store frenzy took hold and retailers from Gap to H&M looked at them as a must-have shrine to their brands, opening multiple flagships in multiple locations. Not only that but they were willing to pay exorbitant sums of money to showcase their merchandise in luxury corridors.</p> <p>Rents have swelled so much, however, that many retailers can no longer justify the high price, especially as more shoppers shift their spending online and physical stores lose foot traffic.</p> <p>CoStar Group, a real estate research firm, examined retail leasing at luxury corridors in seven cities: Miami's Lincoln Road, Los Angeles's Golden Triangle, Chicago's Magnificent Mile, Washington D.C.'s Georgetown district, Boston's Newbury Street, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue and San Francisco's Union Square. It found the vacancy rate shot up to 7% last year from 3% in 2017 - greater than the 4% those areas saw in the Great Recession.</p> <p>Last year, the net number of retail square footage lost in these corridors topped 353,000, surpassing the 214,000 loss of square feet seen in 2009. The loss was exaggerated by Macy's closing of its big store in San Francisco's Union Square, but CoStar found that excluding that store, every high-end shopping corridor it tracked saw a weakening trend.</p> <p>As a result, rents on Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue have taken a hit as demand for these locations have fallen. Average annual asking rents for ground floor locations for the Fifth Avenue strip between 49th and 60th Street was $2,779 per square feet in the first quarter of 2019, down 11% from its peak of the first quarter of 2017, says commercial real estate broker Cushman & Wakefield.</p> <p>But many analysts believe they haven't fallen far enough. In fact, commercial rents in 45 out of the 60 cities including New York, Los Angeles and Miami, are higher than in 2009 when the economy was in a recession, according to data from CBRE, a commercial real estate service firm. In the case of Barneys New York's Madison Avenue store, the landlord there reportedly raised its rent to $30 million from $16 million earlier this year. A Barneys spokeswoman declined to comment.</p> <p>Still, flagship stores aren't dead. Many retailers like Nike and Levi are embracing new versions that beckon shoppers with less merchandise and more high-tech experiences.</p> <p>"I don't think you have a need for these massive stores," Stacey Widlitz, president of SW Retail Advisors, said. "Shoppers are shopping completely differently. You don't need a full assortment. They have to become an experience, letting customers get to know who you are versus selling stuff."</p> <p>A growing number of retailers are also thinking smaller. Hollister, for instance, is embracing shrunken stores that offer online services and serve both local and tourist customers.</p> <p>"Our customers continue to want smaller, more intimate stores where they can interact with associates and our smaller prototypes have proven higher productivity," said Abercrombie in an emailed statement.</p> <p>Tommy Hilfiger, which also closed its other U.S. flagships on the swank Collins Avenue in Miami, will be testing smaller shops with online interaction in the U.S. that could be more like pop-ups.</p> <p>Caroline Nash, 18 of Washington, D.C. says she finds massive stores too overwhelming, especially when she can get the merchandise online.</p> <p>"I associate big stores with long fitting lines and big crowds," Nash said. <h3>More News Stories</h3> data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Wave_pool_malfunctions__causing____tsuna_0_7566831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A machine malfunction caused a “tsunami” in a wave pool that hurled swimmers onto the pavement and injured 44 people at a water park in China on Sunday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wave pool malfunctions, causing ‘tsunami' that injures 44 people at water park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A machine malfunction caused a “tsunami” in a wave pool that hurled swimmers onto the pavement and injured 44 people at a water park in China on Sunday. </p><p>A viral video captured the colossal wave and the subsequent screaming families at Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in Longjing, China near the border with North Korea. A woman could be seen on the ground with her knees bloodied, the Washington Post reported .</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/over-1-000-undocumented-students-receive-college-scholarships" title="Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships" data-articleId="421701453" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thanks to TheDream.Us scholarship, some 1,200 undocumented students from across the nation are getting an opportunity to attend college." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Formoso </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thanks to TheDream.US scholarship, some 1,200 undocumented students from across the nation are getting an opportunity to attend college.</p><p>The scholarship was founded in 2014 by Don Graham, giving DACA and TPS recipients the financial support needed to pursue higher education.</p><p>"I know you shouldn't be in this situation where you have to work twice as hard to complete college," Graham said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sailing-program-helps-kids-with-disabilities" title="Sailing program helps kids with disabilities" data-articleId="421698117" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Adaptive Sports Academy organizes sailing trips for pediatric patients to build their self-confidence, help them become more independent, and increase their mobility." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sailing program helps kids with disabilities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briella Tomassetti </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>18-year-old Charles Seabrooks was born with learning disabilities and severe spinal problems, which often limit his physical activity.</p><p>However, thanks to the Adaptive Sports Academy at New York City's Hospital for Special Surgery, he’s learning to use his body like never before in a hands-on sailing excursion.</p><p>“That means I can see the view, the water, and talk to people and communicate a lot," Charles says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script <h3>Featured Videos</h3> class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wave-pool-malfunctions-causing-tsunami-that-injures-44-people-at-water-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1014104820%20THUMB_1564700572997.jpg_7566673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: People play at a water park on August 5, 2018 in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province of China. (Photo by Meng Delong/VCG)" title="1014104820_1564700572997-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wave pool malfunctions, causing ‘tsunami' that injures 44 people at water park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/over-1-000-undocumented-students-receive-college-scholarships"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_20190801225907"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sailing-program-helps-kids-with-disabilities"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_20190801223222"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sailing program helps kids with disabilities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-jersey-s-medically-assisted-suicide-law-takes-effect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks with reporters after a bill signing ceremony in Berkeley Heights, N.J., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)" title="PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div <header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sailing-program-helps-kids-with-disabilities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sailing program helps kids with disabilities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-jersey-s-medically-assisted-suicide-law-takes-effect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New&#x20;Jersey&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Phil&#x20;Murphy&#x20;talks&#x20;with&#x20;reporters&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;bill&#x20;signing&#x20;ceremony&#x20;in&#x20;Berkeley&#x20;Heights&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Seth&#x20;Wenig&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/can-the-dutch-reach-save-cyclists-lives-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Can the 'Dutch reach' save cyclists' lives?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-of-twins-found-dead-in-court" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No grand jury indictment yet for dad of dead twins</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More 