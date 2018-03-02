< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story412877869" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412877869" data-article-version="1.0">OJ Simpson on Twitter: 'I got a little gettin' even to do.'</h1>
</header> <ul id="social-share-412877869" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=OJ Simpson on Twitter: 'I got a little gettin' even to do.'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/oj-simpson-joins-twitter" data-title="OJ Simpson on Twitter: 'I got a little gettin' even to do.'" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/oj-simpson-joins-twitter" addthis:title="OJ Simpson on Twitter: 'I got a little gettin' even to do.'">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412877869-318129575">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/03/02/GettyImages-168885059_1520036340026_5028773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/03/02/GettyImages-168885059_1520036340026_5028773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/03/02/GettyImages-168885059_1520036340026_5028773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/03/02/GettyImages-168885059_1520036340026_5028773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/03/02/GettyImages-168885059_1520036340026_5028773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="O.J. Simpson appears at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court May 16, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</a> <figcaption>O.J. Simpson appears at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court May 16, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/oj-simpson-joins-twitter">LINDA DEUTSCH, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412877869" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>LOS ANGELES (AP) - O.J. Simpson launched a Twitter account with a video post in which the former football star said he's got a "little gettin' even to do."</p> <p>Simpson confirmed the new account to The Associated Press on Saturday, saying in a phone interview while on a Las Vegas golf course that it "will be a lot of fun."</p> <p>"I've got some things to straighten out," he said.</p> <p>He did not elaborate before he said he had to go and ended the call.</p> <p>Simpson has generally kept a low profile since his release from prison in October 2017 for robbery and kidnapping over an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room.</p> <p>In the Twitter video, Simpson said his followers would get to read all his thoughts and opinions on "just about everything."</p> <p>"Now, there's a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there," he said, adding that this one would be official. He appeared to record the message himself and ended it with a grin.</p> <p>The 71-year-old recently told the AP he was happy and healthy living in Las Vegas 25 years after the killings of his ex-wife and her friend. Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were stabbed to death on the night of June 12, 1994.</p> <p>Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the crime after a televised trial that riveted the nation and raised thorny issues of racism, police misconduct, celebrity and domestic violence.</p> <p>Relatives of the two victims have expressed disgust that Simpson is able to live the way he does. Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million for the wrongful deaths of the two victims, but most of the judgment has not been paid.</p> <p>Simpson has continued to declare his innocence in the two slayings. The murder case is officially listed as unsolved.</p> <p>In his recent interview , Simpson told the AP that neither he nor his children want to talk about the killings ever again.</p> <p>"My family and I have moved on to what we call the 'no negative zone.' We focus on the positives," he said.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Linda Deutsch is a retired special correspondent for The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flights delayed at Newark Airport after plane skids off runway</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 02:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 03:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Flights out of Newark Liberty International Airport have resumed after an airplane skidded off of the runway while landing.</p><p>According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, originating from Denver International Airport, landed at 1 p.m. and skidded off of the pavement into a grassy area. No injuries were reported.</p><p>In a tweet , Newark Liberty Airport said that flight activity has resumed, with delays. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system" title="Shoppers at standstill as Target addresses issues with checkout system" data-articleId="412870931" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Shoppers at standstill as Target addresses issues with checkout system</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 02:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 03:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Several shoppers across the metro are reporting an issue checking out at Target stores. Officials say the issue spans nation-wide.</p><p>According to Target, the store is "aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed."</p><p>One store is reportedly handing out cupcakes to shoppers as employees address the issue.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/taylor-swift-makes-surprise-performance-stonewall-inn" title="Taylor Swift makes surprise performance at gay bar Stonewall" data-articleId="412863767" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/TaylorSwift_1560619504429_7401831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/TaylorSwift_1560619504429_7401831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/TaylorSwift_1560619504429_7401831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/TaylorSwift_1560619504429_7401831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/TaylorSwift_1560619504429_7401831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Taylor Swift performs at Wango Tango on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Taylor Swift makes surprise performance at gay bar Stonewall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 01:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Taylor Swift made a surprise performance at an iconic gay bar a day after releasing a song supporting the LGBTQ community.</p><p>Swift celebrated Pride Month by appearing at New York City's Stonewall Inn on Friday night. 