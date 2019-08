- An off-duty NYPD officer and another person are dead after an early-morning car crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway early in the morning of August 11.

According to authorities, first responders reported to the scene of a vehicle collision on the Henry Hudson Parkway and West 98th Street at roughly 3:45 a.m. Upon arriving, they discovered a 2016 Merecedes-Benz on fire with a 24-year-old female driver and 32-year-old male passenger inside.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and both victims were declared dead at the scene.

The driver, Kimberly Lajara, was an officer with the 121st Precinct on Staten Island. The passenger was identified as Oscar Monegro.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Lajara was headed southbound on the Parkway, approaching West 98th Street when the car mounted the median and struck a tree and bursting into flames.

In a tweet, the 121st Precinct mourned Lajara's death, saying "Rest in Peace Officer Lajara. You will be missed by your entire 121 Precinct Family"