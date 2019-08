- The New York City Police Department is searching for a woman wanted in connection to an aggravated harassment incident that happened in Brooklyn.

Authorities say that on August 23, a 18-year-old woman was sitting on a B6 MTA bus when the suspect, who was seated behind her, began to make anti-Muslim statements and then spat on her. The suspect then threw a cup of soda at the victim before exiting the bus at Bay Ridge Parkway and Bay Parkway.

The suspect is described as a woman, roughly 5’5”, weighing 200 lbs. with brown hair tied in an orange, yellow and white scarf. She was last seen wearing glasses, a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.