NYPD searching for suspects in string of Queens robberies
Posted Jul 21 2019 01:26PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 21 2019 02:09PM EDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 02:14PM EDT 21 2019 02:09PM Posted Jul 21 2019 01:26PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 21 2019 02:09PM EDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 02:14PM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Police are searching for a pair of men connected to a string of six burglaries in Queens.</p> <p>Authorities say that in each incident, the suspects entered homes through a rear window that was either left or forced open, before stealing items from inside.</p> <p>In the first burglary, on May 28, the suspects entered a home on 196th Place and stole a ring and Taiwanese currency.</p> <p>On June 26, the suspects struck three separate homes, one on 189th Street, another on 184th Street and on 205th Street, taking jewelry, watches, $4,000 in cash and a wallet.</p> <p>The last two burglaries occurred on July 4 at homes on 196th Place and on 189th Street, where the suspects took an iPad, a watch, jewelry and Jade stones.</p> <p>Anyone with information on the suspects or the burglaries is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 