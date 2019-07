- Police are searching for a pair of men connected to a string of six burglaries in Queens.

Authorities say that in each incident, the suspects entered homes through a rear window that was either left or forced open, before stealing items from inside.

In the first burglary, on May 28, the suspects entered a home on 196th Place and stole a ring and Taiwanese currency.

On June 26, the suspects struck three separate homes, one on 189th Street, another on 184th Street and on 205th Street, taking jewelry, watches, $4,000 in cash and a wallet.

The last two burglaries occurred on July 4 at homes on 196th Place and on 189th Street, where the suspects took an iPad, a watch, jewelry and Jade stones.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the burglaries is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.