- Police are searching for a pair of suspects wanted in connection to two robberies that happened in Manhattan and Harlem in July.

In the first incident, a 17-year-old delivery man was on his bicycle at the corner of 171st Street and Fort Washington Avenue when he was followed by a group of men, also on bicycles. One of the men produced a firearm and demanded the victim’s bike and the food. The victim complied and the men took the bike in an unknown direction.

In the second incident, a 48-year-old man was riding an electric bike in front of 153 East 110th Street when he was approached from behind by the two suspects on a bicycle. The suspects punched the victim in the head and face, causing him to fall to the ground. One of the suspects then brandished a firearm and demanded the suspect’s electric bicycle, before both suspects took the bike and escaped towards 1st Avenue.

There were no serious injuries reported in either incident.

