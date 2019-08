- The NYPD is searching for a suspect wanted for questioning in connection to two separate forcible touching incidents in Queens.

Authorities say that on August 14, at 5:50 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was walking near Stockholm Street and Seneca Avenue when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks before riding away on his bike.

Then, on August 15, at 11:00 p.m. a 26-year-old woman was walking near 18-82 Bleecker Street when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks before riding away on a bike.

The victims were not injured in either incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.