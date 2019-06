- A man suspected of carrying out a brutal hours-long sexual assault in Queens in May has been captured across the county, police said.

Michael Hosang, 53, was in the custody of the Bellingham Police Department in Washington State on Friday, according to the NYPD. He is awaiting extradition to New York.

Hosang is accused of raping a 29-year-old woman multiple times over the course of six hours and punching her inside his home in Queens on May 30, the NYPD said.

The woman was finally able to escape by jumping out the window, police said.

Police said that Hosang then fled the home and drove off in a red Chevrolet pickup truck.

He ran far, but @NYPDDetectives always get their guy. Michael Hosang who was wanted for RAPE has been apprehended in Washington State," the NYPD tweeted. "Thank you to all who reached out to @NYPDTips."