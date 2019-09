- Officer Benjamin Beiro and Officer Nicholas Noto of the New York City Police Department are being hailed as heroes when they stepped in to help save the life of a runner who collapsed in Central Park on September 18.

The officers were patrolling the annual TCS NYC Marathon 18-mile training run when a 44-year-old man taking part collapsed.

Using CPR and a defibrillator, the officers managed to revive the runner who was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital for further treatment.

Afterwards, the man and his family anonymously reached out to the officers to express their gratitude, telling the officers in a note that “the Central Park Precinct should be proud to have you on their team.”