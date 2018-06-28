NYPD deploys officers to media companies

Related Headlines 5 dead in Capital Gazette shooting, officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department has deployed counterterrorism teams to media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller says the deployments are not based on any specific threat information, but out of an abundance of caution. He says the NYPD is monitoring the shooting.

Police presence was seen outside The New York Times, ABC News and Fox News early Thursday evening.

Police say five people have been killed and several others were "gravely injured" in the shooting at a building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper Thursday afternoon. Authorities say one suspect is in custody.

Statement on NYPD deployment of counterterrorism teams to media organizations in New York City:

The NYPD is monitoring reports of an active shooter at the Capital Gazette media organization in Annapolis, Maryland. The NYPD has deployed counterterrorism teams to media organizations in and around New York City. These deployments are not based on specific threat information, but rather out of an abundance of caution until we learn more about the suspect and motives behind the Maryland shooting. It has become a standard practice to shift resources strategically during active shooter or terrorist events."

—Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller