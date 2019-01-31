< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2019-01-31

NYPD judge: Pantaelo was 'untruthful'

By Kayla Mamelak

Posted Aug 19 2019 07:00AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 19 2019 07:11AM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 07:15AM EDT <strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Officer Daniel Pantaleo was "untruthful" during his interview with investigators after the death of Eric Garner.

In fact, the Staten Island cop's repeated denial that he used an illegal chokehold on Garner in 2014, is "implausible and self-serving."

All of this is according to a 46-page opinion from Judge Rosemarie Maldonado, a Deputy Commissioner with the NYPD who oversaw Pantaleo's interdepartmental trial.

The judge refers to the now viral-video of Garner's death as pivotal to proving not only that the officer had violated police rules, but that his conduct was a crime.</p> <p>“[Pantaleo’s] use of a chokehold fell so far short of objective reasonableness that this tribunal found it to be reckless — a gross deviation from the standard of conduct established for a New York City police officer.”</p> <p>The judge also writes about Garner's autopsy report that found fresh hemorrhaging in his neck muscles.</p> <p>The judge says it provides overwhelming evidence that Officer Pantaleo used a chokehold despite being trained not to. 