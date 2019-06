Subway pervert alert. Gian Verdelli, 67, placed his hand under a woman's dress and fondled her, according to police.

Subway pervert alert. Gian Verdelli, 67, placed his hand under a woman's dress and fondled her, according to police.

- The NYPD is searching for a man who was aboard a Manhattan-bound 'L' train and placed his hand under a woman's dress and fondled her genital area.

Gian Verdelli , 67, was riding the train from Bedford Avenue at about 8:50 a.m. on June 26 when he fondled the 37-year-old woman, said police.

Both Verdelli and the victim got off the train at 1st Ave. and E. 14th St. where she took a photo of Verdelli.

Cops are asking for the public's help tracking him down.

He is described as 6' tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs. with brown eyes and long, salt and pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt under a black button-down shirt, dark colored jeans and was carrying a blue bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can remain anonymous.