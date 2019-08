- The NYPD has released video of two suspects who opened fire on two men in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, at around 12:50 a.m., the suspects fired multiple shots at the two victims in front of 755 East 216th Street before running away onto Barnes Avenue.

The victims, a 34-year-old and a 26-year-old, suffered gunshot wounds to their right leg and torso, respectively. Both victims were taken to an area hospital and are listed in stable condition.

The two suspects are described as:

A dark-skinned man with a beard; last seen wearing a blue and white hooded sweater, light colored shorts and black and white sneakers.

A dark-skinned male; last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.