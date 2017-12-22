NYPD deploys heavy-weapons units for Christmas security

- Less than two months ago, a gunman opened fire at a Texas church, stealing the lives of 25 people.

In New York, the NYPD is not taking any chances. Police say there is no credible threat to New York City. Still, heavy weapons units will fan out across the five boroughs to provide security for Christmas church services at houses of worship.

"We will have heavy weaponry teams responding throughout the city throughout midnight masses and on Christmas day itself," NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said.

The Strategic Response Group and Critical Response Command will cover services from midnight mass on Sunday through Christmas Day itself.

"We're going to have full counterterrorism overlay at St. Pat's," Monahan said.

To amp things up at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, the NYPD will use blocker vehicles, extra police personnel, and truck restrictions on both 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue from 42nd Street to 57th Street.

"Of course people had some particular concern being what happened in the subway about a week and a half ago, but the NYPD always does its best to protect the people in this city," Commissioner James O'Neill said.

The NYPD did not share any details on security for New Year's Eve.