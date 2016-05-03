< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. The Stonewall Inn in New York in 2014. (AP file) The Stonewall Inn in New York in 2014. (AP file) The Stonewall Inn in New York in 2014. (AP file) The Stonewall Inn in New York in 2014. (AP file) NYPD apologizes for 1969 raid at Stonewall Inn gay bar
By JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press
Posted Jun 06 2019 02:24PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 03:59PM EDT "And for that, I apologize."</p> <p>The apology comes weeks ahead of the milestone anniversary of the raid and the rebellion it sparked on June 28, 1969, as patrons and others fought back against officers and a social order that kept gay life in the shadows.</p> <p>Organizers of what is expected to be a massive LGBT Pride celebration in the city this year had called this week for police to apologize. So had City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who is openly gay.</p> <p>The Pride organizers cheered O'Neill's remarks.</p> <p>"The NYPD, as an institution, needed to take responsibility for what happened at Stonewall. This isn't going to undo the decades of violence and discrimination that our community has experienced at the hands of the police, but it's a good first start," said James Fallarino, a spokesman for NYC Pride.</p> <p>The confrontation at the Stonewall wasn't the first time gay people had protested or spontaneously clashed with police. But it proved to be a turning point, unleashing a wave of organizing and activism.</p> <p>At the time, many LGBT people lived in fear of arrest, harassment, professional ruin and family ostracism. The psychiatric establishment saw homosexuality as a mental disorder, and law enforcement often viewed it as a crime.</p> <p>LGBT people could be subject to arrest for showing affection, dancing together, even for not wearing a certain number of items deemed gender-appropriate. Bars that served gay people had at times lost their liquor licenses, and others - like the Stonewall - were simply unlicensed. More News Stories

Camping World CEO says limits on US flag size unconstitutional
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 06 2019 03:35PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 03:57PM EDT
Camping World's CEO is arguing that the city ordinance banning a huge American flag from flying over his recreational vehicle store in Statesville is unconstitutional.
Attorneys for Marcus Lemonis said in a filing in Iredell County that the U.S. and North Carolina constitutions protect the right to fly an American flag of any size — in this case, the one at Gander RV in Statesville — provided it's not a safety hazard.
The reality television star tweeted out copies of the filing Wednesday.

Regulators give phone companies new tools to fight robocalls
By TALI ARBEL, AP Technology Writer
Posted Jun 06 2019 03:21PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) - Federal regulators voted Thursday to give phone companies the right to block unwanted calls without getting customers' permission first.
The Federal Communications Commission's move could make call-blocking widespread and help consumers dodge annoying robocalls, which have exploded into a problem that pesters Americans on the level of billions of calls a month.
One caveat: Phone companies don't actually have to do anything, and they could start charging you if they do - just as they now charge for some caller ID features and other extras. The FCC expects phone companies to offer these tools for free, but it doesn't require them to.

Company will send person back in time to use flip phone for a week and earn $1,000
By Gabrielle Moreira
Posted Jun 06 2019 01:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 02:41PM EDT
An internet service company is asking one person to go back to the 1990s to use a flip phone for a week, log their experience and earn $1,000.
The challenge, which doesn't actually require time travel, comes on the cusp of the 30th anniversary of the first hand-held phone, according to Frontier.
The company, Frontier Communications, is looking for one person to give up their smartphone for a full seven days — that's 168 hours – in favor of a flip phone. (Photo by Camping World)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Camping World CEO says limits on US flag size unconstitutional</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 03:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Camping World's CEO is arguing that the city ordinance banning a huge American flag from flying over his recreational vehicle store in Statesville is unconstitutional.</p><p>Attorneys for Marcus Lemonis said in a filing in Iredell County that the U.S. and North Carolina constitutions protect the right to fly an American flag of any size — in this case, the one at Gander RV in Statesville — provided it’s not a safety hazard.</p><p>The reality television star tweeted out copies of the filing Wednesday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/phone-companies-get-new-tools-to-fight-robocalls" title="Regulators give phone companies new tools to fight robocalls" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/29/iphone-hand-cellphone_1490787433028_2954348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/29/iphone-hand-cellphone_1490787433028_2954348_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/29/iphone-hand-cellphone_1490787433028_2954348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/29/iphone-hand-cellphone_1490787433028_2954348_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/29/iphone-hand-cellphone_1490787433028_2954348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Guian Bolisay | Flickr http://bit.ly/2ogdFnY" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Regulators give phone companies new tools to fight robocalls</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TALI ARBEL, AP Technology Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 03:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Federal regulators voted Thursday to give phone companies the right to block unwanted calls without getting customers' permission first.</p><p>The Federal Communications Commission's move could make call-blocking widespread and help consumers dodge annoying robocalls, which have exploded into a problem that pesters Americans on the level of billions of calls a month.</p><p>One caveat: Phone companies don't actually have to do anything, and they could start charging you if they do - just as they now charge for some caller ID features and other extras. Featured Videos

Company will send person back in time to use flip phone for a week and earn $1,000

Author-entrepreneur Chris Guillebeau says you can side-hustle your way to financial freedom

13-week-old puppy survives being thrown from car, burned

Video game retailer GameStop takes a hit (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)" title="getty_flipphonefile_060619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Company will send person back in time to use flip phone for a week and earn $1,000</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chris-guillebeau-side-hustle-financial-freedom"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/CHRIS_GUILLEBEAU_100_SIDE_HUSTLES_COVER_060519_1559785223486_7357473_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Entrepreneur Chris Guillebeau is the author "100 Side Hustles." (Book cover courtesy of Random House)" title="CHRIS_GUILLEBEAU_100_SIDE_HUSTLES_COVER_060519_1559785223486.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Author-entrepreneur Chris Guillebeau says you can side-hustle your way to financial freedom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dog-thrown-from-car-burned"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/P%20ALLEGED%20PUPPY%20ABUSE%2011P_00.01.16.04_1559792728673.png_7358214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P ALLEGED PUPPY ABUSE 11P_00.01.16.04_1559792728673.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>13-week-old puppy survives being thrown from car, burned</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-game-retailer-gamestop-takes-a-hit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/GameStop_takes_a_hit_0_7357753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="GameStop_takes_a_hit_0_20190606025255"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video game retailer GameStop takes a hit</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone Most Recent

Regulators give phone companies new tools to fight robocalls

NYPD apologizes for 1969 raid at Stonewall Inn gay bar

Company will send person back in time to use flip phone for a week and earn $1,000

'Baby Shark' TV show in the works for Nickelodeon

Coast Guard offloads $350M worth of cocaine, marijuana in South Florida data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/29/iphone-hand-cellphone_1490787433028_2954348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/29/iphone-hand-cellphone_1490787433028_2954348_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/29/iphone-hand-cellphone_1490787433028_2954348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/29/iphone-hand-cellphone_1490787433028_2954348_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/03/29/iphone-hand-cellphone_1490787433028_2954348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Guian&#x20;Bolisay&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr&#x20;http&#x3a;&#x2f;&#x2f;bit&#x2e;ly&#x2f;2ogdFnY" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Regulators give phone companies new tools to fight robocalls</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-apologizes-for-1969-raid-at-stonewall-inn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/05/03/stonewall_1462326931128_1257971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/05/03/stonewall_1462326931128_1257971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/05/03/stonewall_1462326931128_1257971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/05/03/stonewall_1462326931128_1257971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/05/03/stonewall_1462326931128_1257971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Stonewall&#x20;Inn&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;in&#x20;2014&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NYPD apologizes for 1969 raid at Stonewall Inn gay bar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/company-will-pay-person-to-use-flip-phone-for-a-week" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_flipphonefile_060619_1559842691076_7360220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_flipphonefile_060619_1559842691076_7360220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_flipphonefile_060619_1559842691076_7360220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_flipphonefile_060619_1559842691076_7360220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_flipphonefile_060619_1559842691076_7360220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;flip&#x20;phone&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Koichi&#x20;Kamoshida&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Company will send person back in time to use flip phone for a week and earn $1,000</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-baby-shark-tv-show-in-the-works-for-nickelodeon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Getty_BabySharkNickelodeon_060619_1559841398347_7360032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Getty_BabySharkNickelodeon_060619_1559841398347_7360032_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Getty_BabySharkNickelodeon_060619_1559841398347_7360032_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Getty_BabySharkNickelodeon_060619_1559841398347_7360032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/Getty_BabySharkNickelodeon_060619_1559841398347_7360032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Leon&#x20;Neal&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Baby Shark' TV show in the works for Nickelodeon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/coast-guard-offloads-350m-worth-of-drugs-in-south-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/vlcsnap-2019-06-06-12h34m06s350_1559839042260_7359937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/vlcsnap-2019-06-06-12h34m06s350_1559839042260_7359937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/vlcsnap-2019-06-06-12h34m06s350_1559839042260_7359937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/vlcsnap-2019-06-06-12h34m06s350_1559839042260_7359937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/vlcsnap-2019-06-06-12h34m06s350_1559839042260_7359937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coast Guard offloads $350M worth of cocaine, marijuana in South Florida</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 