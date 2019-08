- The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 72-year-old woman who went missing in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, Gladys St. Hubert was last seen on August 16 at roughly noon at her residence at 130 Clarkson Avenue, Apartment 6C.

She is described as a 72-year-old black woman, last seen wearing a pink shirt, white silk shirt and black patters leather shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say calls are strictly confidential.