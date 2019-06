- On June 15, New York City will unveil its largest pride flag at FDR Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island.

The park’s monumental staircase will be transformed into a gigantic Pride flag, measuring 12 by 100 feet and celebrating the progress of the LGBTQ community over the last 50 years and their continued fight for the human rights articulated in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s famous Four Freedoms speech.

The stairs will be on display through Sunday, June 30.