NYC Schools Chancellor Farina to retire

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the nation's largest public school system said she will retire in the coming months.

Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina said Thursday that she is proud of her four years leading the nation's largest public school system. The school system has 1.1 million students.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Farina's impending retirement at City Hall. He said "people felt they were in good hands" with Farina.

The 74-year-old Farina was a former teacher, principal and superintendent who came out of retirement to join de Blasio's administration.

She helped implement the Democratic mayor's signature program: universal prekindergarten.

De Blasio said he asked a lot of Farina and she gave "even more."

He said that a nationwide search for a new chancellor is under way.