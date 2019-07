- Officials in New York City blasted President Donald Trump’s immigration policy and say they will continue to protect undocumented immigrants from raids by ICE.

“His efforts are not working because we are coordinated,” said New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

According to the Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, there were just eight unsuccessful arrests in New York City last weekend. It is unclear if there are more raids scheduled for the weekend.

“If ICE knocks on your door, ask them before you open the door to show you that they have a warrant that is signed by a judge,” said Rep. Nydia Velazquez.

James has said that her office is looking into whether legal action can be taken against the Trump Administration over the raids.