<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423553862" data-article-version="1.0">Over 300 NYC marijuana cases to be sealed under court ruling</h1> <ul id="social-share-423553862" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Over 300 NYC marijuana cases to be sealed under court ruling&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
</ul> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423553862.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423553862");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423553862-378143048"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/11/NJ_towns_may_ban_marijuana_growing__sale_0_6513096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/11/NJ_towns_may_ban_marijuana_growing__sale_0_6513096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/11/NJ_towns_may_ban_marijuana_growing__sale_0_6513096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/11/NJ_towns_may_ban_marijuana_growing__sale_0_6513096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/11/NJ_towns_may_ban_marijuana_growing__sale_0_6513096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(File)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(File)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423553862-378143048" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/12/11/NJ_towns_may_ban_marijuana_growing__sale_0_6513096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:45AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423553862" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Over 300 low-level marijuana possession convictions are getting sealed after prosecutors and defense lawyers worked together to ask a New York City court to do so.</p><p>The Manhattan district attorney's office, the Legal Action Center and other groups announced the development Monday.</p><p>The ruling involves about 360 people convicted of New York's lowest-level marijuana misdemeanor. <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0166_" >
<span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0166"></span>
<div class="portlet-body">
<div class="portlet-borderless-container " style="">
<div class="portlet-body">
<div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0">
<!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/baptist-college-kicks-out-transgender" title="Baptist college kicks out transgender student after surgery" data-articleId="423552043" >
<h4>Baptist college kicks out transgender student after surgery</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:36AM EDT</span></p>
<p>GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) - A 21-year-old transgender man says his private Tennessee college kicked him out after he got breast reduction surgery.</p><p>Yanna Awtrey tells the Tennessean that his Baptist missionary parents wanted him to attend Welch College, previously known as the Free Will Baptist Bible College.</p><p>He says he was outed to school officials, who ordered him to conceal his gender identity and attend Christian therapy.</p>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/tire-slashing-lakewood-nj" title="$5K reward offered in tire slashing labeled bias incident" data-articleId="423552004" >
<h4>$5K reward offered in tire slashing labeled bias incident</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:31AM EDT</span></p>
<p>LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - A $5,000 reward is being offered leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who slashed 100 tires of members of Lakewood's Jewish community.</p><p>The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey offered the reward on Monday, saying it was alarmed by the "possible bias motivation" behind the vandalism.</p><p>Lakewood police say the tires were slashed early Saturday morning. Police are treating it as a bias incident because all the vehicles re owned or operated by members of the Jewish faith."</p>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/florida-moms-celebrate-first-day-of-school-with-wine-and-donuts" title="Florida moms celebrate first day of school with wine and donuts" data-articleId="423555110" >
<h4>Florida moms celebrate first day of school with wine and donuts</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:47AM EDT</span></p>
<p>Back-to-school is often a sad time for many families. Yet for these four Florida moms, it was time to celebrate.</p><p>Shawna, Bridget, Jennifer, and Robyn are all from the same neighborhood in Minneola. Together, they have 18 children total. This year, when summer break came to an end and the school year kicked back up, they decided to celebrate.</p><p>RELATED: 'I will be your friend': boy wears shirt with sweet message on his first day of school</p>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET -->
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Baptist college kicks out transgender student after surgery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) - A 21-year-old transgender man says his private Tennessee college kicked him out after he got breast reduction surgery.</p><p>Yanna Awtrey tells the Tennessean that his Baptist missionary parents wanted him to attend Welch College, previously known as the Free Will Baptist Bible College.</p><p>He says he was outed to school officials, who ordered him to conceal his gender identity and attend Christian therapy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tire-slashing-lakewood-nj" title="$5K reward offered in tire slashing labeled bias incident" data-articleId="423552004" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>$5K reward offered in tire slashing labeled bias incident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - A $5,000 reward is being offered leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who slashed 100 tires of members of Lakewood's Jewish community.</p><p>The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey offered the reward on Monday, saying it was alarmed by the "possible bias motivation" behind the vandalism.</p><p>Lakewood police say the tires were slashed early Saturday morning. Police are treating it as a bias incident because all the vehicles re owned or operated by members of the Jewish faith."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-moms-celebrate-first-day-of-school-with-wine-and-donuts" title="Florida moms celebrate first day of school with wine and donuts" data-articleId="423555110" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/SHAWNA%20GENUA_back%20to%20school%201_081319_1565697067621.png_7589642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/SHAWNA%20GENUA_back%20to%20school%201_081319_1565697067621.png_7589642_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/SHAWNA%20GENUA_back%20to%20school%201_081319_1565697067621.png_7589642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/SHAWNA%20GENUA_back%20to%20school%201_081319_1565697067621.png_7589642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/SHAWNA%20GENUA_back%20to%20school%201_081319_1565697067621.png_7589642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: Shawna Genua /&nbsp;Wee Winks Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida moms celebrate first day of school with wine and donuts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Back-to-school is often a sad time for many families. Yet for these four Florida moms, it was time to celebrate.</p><p>Shawna, Bridget, Jennifer, and Robyn are all from the same neighborhood in Minneola. Together, they have 18 children total. This year, when summer break came to an end and the school year kicked back up, they decided to celebrate.</p><p>RELATED: ‘I will be your friend’: boy wears shirt with sweet message on his first day of school</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 