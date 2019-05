- If a big storm were to hit New York City, would you know your evacuation zone?

"About 3 million New Yorkers live within those zones," Emergency Management Commissioner Joe Esposito said. "But sadly only about 50% of those people know that they are even in a zone."

NYC Emergency Management was out on Staten Island in full force as hurricane season begins. The agency just launched a campaign, which you can find on NYC.gov, called Know Your Zone. If you live in an evacuation zone, you'll learn what to do when a big storm hits.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts this weekend and runs through the end of November. OEM's mobile center will be traveling throughout all five boroughs.