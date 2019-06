Related Headlines Pentagon releases IDs of 2 soldiers killed

- One of the American soldiers killed in combat in Afghanistan this week was from the Finger Lakes region of New York.

Sgt. James Gregory Johnston's hometown is listed as Trumansburg, a community near Cayuga Lake, the Pentagon said.

Johnston was part of a Special Forces team that was engaged in a close-quarters firefighter with Taliban militants in Uruzgan Province on June 25, according to the New York Times.

Johnston, an explosives disposal technician, and Master Sgt. Micheal Riley, a Special Forces soldier, were killed in the battle, the Pentagon said.

The military is investigating the incident.

Johnston was assigned to the 79th Ordnance Battalion, a part of the 71st Ordnance Group, based out of Fort Hood, Texas.

Riley was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), based out of Fort Carson, Colorado.

Lt. Col. Stacy M. Enyeart, the commander of the 79th Ordnance Battalion, said in a statement that the unit mourns Johnston.

"He was the epitome of what we as Soldiers all aspire to be: intelligent, trained, always ready," Enyeart said. "We will honor his service and his sacrifice to this nation as we continue to protect others from explosive hazards around the world."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff beginning June 28.

"On behalf of all New Yorkers I extend our sympathy to the friends, family, and fellow soldiers of Sgt. Johnston," Cuomo said in a statement. "His death is a reminder of the sacrifices members of the military make to protect the freedoms and the values that this state and this nation were founded upon."

Johnston's awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Commendation, Combat Action Badge, Senior Explosive Ordnance Disposal Badge, and several more.