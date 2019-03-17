< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images Posted Aug 23 2019 09:45PM EDT id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425369080" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Amid a national gun-control debate, New York state's "red flag" law goes into effect Saturday.</p> <p>It allows law enforcement, school officials and families to ask a court to order the seizure of firearms from people considered to be dangerous.</p> <p>State legislators who support the measure emphasize that law enforcement will not suddenly take away someone's gun. Any petition must be accompanied by evidence of risk. A hearing will then determine whether a protection order is issued keeping a person from owning or purchasing a weapon for up to one year. A gun owner may appeal.</p> <p>New York Gov. By FREIDA FRISARO and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press
Posted Aug 29 2019 09:52PM EDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 09:53PM EDT 