- Rising sea levels pose a threat to the communities along the coastlines of New Jersey and New York that experts say will cost billions upon billions of dollars to protect.

Scientists estimate that some seas may rise 10 inches by 2030 and 1.5 feet by 2050.

Melting ice caps and rising temperatures caused by carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has caused oceans to swell.

The Garden State needs nearly 2,700 miles of seawall that would run around $25 billion to build to protect from anticipated sea-level rise by 2040, according to new study.

NJ is experiencing twice the global rate of sea-level rise because land mass is sinking at the same time as seas are rising, according to The Center for Climate Integrity.

The study breaks down the sea-level rise adaptation costs by city, county, congressional district, and state.

For many small communities the cost will far exceed the ability to pay.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for elevating parks and building removable flood barriers to the tune of approximately $500 million.

And, it would cost $10 billion just to build out Lower Manhattan two blocks into the East River, another plan to protect the area.

The Center for Climate Integrity has called on oil and gas companies which contribute to the carbon-emissions in the atmosphere to step up and help foot the bill .