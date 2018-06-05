< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var NY judge OKs Weinstein defense team recasting data-article-id="417548006" data-article-version="1.0">NY judge OKs Weinstein defense team recasting</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-417548006" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=NY judge OKs Weinstein defense team recasting&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/ny-judge-oks-weinstein-defense-team-recasting" data-title="NY judge OKs Weinstein defense team recasting" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/ny-judge-oks-weinstein-defense-team-recasting" addthis:title="NY judge OKs Weinstein defense team recasting"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417548006.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var FILE - Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>FILE - Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417548006-338416345" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. By MICHAEL R. SISAK and ALI SWENSON, Associated Press
Posted Jul 11 2019 01:14PM EDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 01:15PM EDT SISAK and ALI SWENSON, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 01:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 01:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417548006" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - With one lawyer bolting amid public backlash and another saying he and his client just couldn't get along, a judge on Thursday approved a request to recast Harvey Weinstein's defense team yet again, this time a mere 60 days before the disgraced movie mogul is due to stand trial in New York on sexual assault charges.</p> <p>Lawyer Jose Baez, who's known for representing high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony, asked for permission to leave Weinstein's sexual assault case. The judge asked Weinstein if that was OK with him. Weinstein replied, "Yes" and the court gave the green light.</p> <p>Weinstein, who ignored journalists' questions outside the Manhattan courtroom, is adding two new lawyers, Donna Rotunno and Damon Cheronis, both of Chicago. The lawyers have promised the judge that they won't seek to postpone the trial from its scheduled Sept. 9 start.</p> <p>Rotunno has espoused a philosophy that the #metoo movement, spurred by revelations about Weinstein's alleged behavior, is overblown and that women are "responsible for the choices they make."</p> <p>"I chose to represent Harvey Weinstein because I think these are the types of cases that lawyers that do what I do live for," Rotunno said outside the courthouse after Thursday's hearing. "It gives us an opportunity to have a forum to speak what we believe, and I believe that the facts and evidence in this case are actually very favorable to Mr. Weinstein."</p> <p>Gloria Allred, who represents one of the accusers in the criminal case, offered a different perspective, saying: "I agree that women are responsible for their own choices, but when will Mr. Weinstein be held responsible for his?"</p> <p>Weinstein's new lawyers join Arthur Aidala, a New York City lawyer whose clients have included rapper 50 Cent, former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz and the late Fox News chief, Roger Ailes.</p> <p>Baez is the latest defection from what was once seen as a modern version of O.J. Simpson's "dream team" of attorneys.</p> <p>The pretrial hearing played out in open court, but two conversations among the judge and lawyers happened in secrecy.</p> <p>After approving Baez's request to withdraw from the case, Judge James Burke called him to the bench for a one-on-one chat that lasted about five minutes.</p> <p>There was no court reporter present to take a transcript of the conversation.</p> <p>Later, he called all of the lawyers to the bench for a 10-minute discussion of how they'll proceed when it comes time for jury selection. Again there was no court reporter to make a record of the conversation.</p> <p>Aidala appeared perturbed by what he called the judge's "extended private conversation" with Baez.</p> <p>He asked if he could also approach the bench, but Burke waved him off.</p> <p>Asked outside court if he was off the case, Baez responded, ""Yup. I feel like I won the lottery. Just kidding."</p> <p>Baez, known for representing high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony, told Burke in a letter last month that Weinstein has tarnished their relationship by communicating only through other lawyers and by failing to abide by a fee agreement.</p> <p>"Mr. Weinstein has engaged in behavior that makes this representation unreasonably difficult to carry out effectively and has insisted upon taking actions with which I have fundamental disagreements," Baez wrote.</p> <p>The swap comes after another Weinstein lawyer, Harvard law professor Ronald Sullivan, left in May amid backlash about his involvement.</p> <p>Sullivan's involvement in the case drew protests from some students and faculty on the Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus.</p> <p>Buildings were defaced with graffiti that included the slogans "Down w Sullivan!" ''Your Silence is Violence" and "Whose Side Are You On?" And the university removed him from his position as head of a student house citing "concerns about the climate" within the house.</p> <p>Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He denies the allegations.</p> <p>Baez and Sullivan started representing Weinstein in January, when the former movie producer overhauled his legal team for the first time. That happened after his original lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, lost a hard-fought bid to get the case thrown out.</p> <p>Pamela Robillard Mackey, who represented Kobe Bryant in his 2003 Colorado sexual assault case, and ex-Manhattan prosecutor Duncan Levin were also hired in January and have since left.</p> <p>__</p> <p>AP Video Journalist Ted Shaffrey contributed to this report.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Follow Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak and Swenson at twitter.com/aliswenson.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story417548006 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story417548006 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-417548006",i="relatedHeadlines-417548006",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9539_" > More News Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Woman_claims_Taco_Bell_left__doorknob__i_0_7515538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Woman_claims_Taco_Bell_left__doorknob__i_0_7515538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Woman_claims_Taco_Bell_left__doorknob__i_0_7515538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Woman_claims_Taco_Bell_left__doorknob__i_0_7515538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Woman_claims_Taco_Bell_left__doorknob__i_0_7515538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A New York woman said Taco Bell left what appeared to be a "doorknob" in her order of nachos." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman claims Taco Bell left ‘doorknob' in her nachos</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 02:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 03:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman who ordered nachos from a Taco Bell on the Fourth of July got a little more than she could handle in her food.</p><p>Eve Saint, of Fishkill, New York, shared a photo on Facebook that night claiming the fast-food joint left a “doorknob” in her nachos. The photo showed what looked like a handle covered in cheese, sauce and bits of meat.</p><p>Some comments stated the photo looked fake, but Saint said she’d waited in “the drive through for 45 mins and I’m the only one who got a door knob.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-french-fry-day-heres-where-to-snag-the-crispiest-deals" title="National French Fry Day: Here's where to snag the crispiest deals" data-articleId="417567599" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National_French_Fry_Day__Here___s_where__0_7515604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National_French_Fry_Day__Here___s_where__0_7515604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National_French_Fry_Day__Here___s_where__0_7515604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National_French_Fry_Day__Here___s_where__0_7515604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National_French_Fry_Day__Here___s_where__0_7515604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Whether you dip your fries in ketchup, chili, or a milkshake, celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13 by taking advantage of these crispy deals." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>National French Fry Day: Here's where to snag the crispiest deals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 02:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 02:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There is probably nothing more irresistible or ingenious than French fries, which is why the food deservedly has its own day.</p><p>Whether you dip your fries in ketchup, chili, or a milkshake, celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13 by taking advantage of these crispy deals:</p><p>Carl's Jr : Score a free small order of fries and a small drink when you buy a Western Bacon Cheeseburger if you join their email list.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-charged-for-allegedly-trying-to-use-case-of-beer-as-booster-seat-for-toddler" title="Man charged for allegedly trying to use case of beer as booster seat for toddler" data-articleId="417558685" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_allegedly_uses_case_of_beer_as_boost_0_7515506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_allegedly_uses_case_of_beer_as_boost_0_7515506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_allegedly_uses_case_of_beer_as_boost_0_7515506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_allegedly_uses_case_of_beer_as_boost_0_7515506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_allegedly_uses_case_of_beer_as_boost_0_7515506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Canadian man was charged with improperly securing a child when he was found trying to use a case of beer as a booster seat for his toddler." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged for allegedly trying to use case of beer as booster seat for toddler</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 01:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 01:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 22-year-old man in Ontario, Canada, was charged on suspicion of failing to properly secure a toddler by using a case of beer as a booster seat.</p><p>Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Ontario Provincial Police West Region pulled over the driver near the North Perth area.</p><p>The officer then noticed the toddler, who was 2 years old, sitting on a 30-can case of beer in the passenger seat. Authorities believe the driver used the case of a beer as a substitute for a booster seat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-french-fry-day-heres-where-to-snag-the-crispiest-deals"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National%20French%20Fry%20Day_1562869048389.png_7515400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - McDonald's crew member prepares french fries at a McDonald's restaurant. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="National French Fry Day_1562869048389.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>National French Fry Day: Here's where to snag the crispiest deals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-charged-for-allegedly-trying-to-use-case-of-beer-as-booster-seat-for-toddler"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119_1562864814239_7515186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ontario Provincial Police West Region tweeted out a photo of a case of beer in a passenger seat. (Photo credit: OPP West via Twitter)" title="ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man charged for allegedly trying to use case of beer as booster seat for toddler</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropical-storm-barry-forms-in-gulf-of-mexico-could-bring-catastrophic-flooding-to-louisiana"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/D_NAgTsXYAICj6u_1562857814594_7515102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="D_NAgTsXYAICj6u_1562857814594-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf of Mexico, could bring ‘catastrophic' flooding to Louisiana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/speed-cameras-to-be-be-installed-in-hundreds-of-school-zones"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/Speed_cameras_to_be_be_installed_in_hund_0_7514577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Speed_cameras_to_be_be_installed_in_hund_0_20190711111859"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Speed cameras to be be installed in hundreds of school zones</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-charged-for-allegedly-trying-to-use-case-of-beer-as-booster-seat-for-toddler" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119_1562864814239_7515186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119_1562864814239_7515186_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119_1562864814239_7515186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119_1562864814239_7515186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119_1562864814239_7515186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ontario&#x20;Provincial&#x20;Police&#x20;West&#x20;Region&#x20;tweeted&#x20;out&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;case&#x20;of&#x20;beer&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;passenger&#x20;seat&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;OPP&#x20;West&#x20;via&#x20;Twitter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man charged for allegedly trying to use case of beer as booster seat for toddler</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/defense-lawyers-seek-home-detention-for-jeffrey-epstein" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This&#x20;July&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2006&#x20;arrest&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Palm&#x20;Beach&#x2c;&#x20;Fla&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x20;shows&#x20;Jeffrey&#x20;Epstein&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;wealthy&#x20;financier&#x20;and&#x20;convicted&#x20;sex&#x20;offender&#x2c;&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;arrested&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;on&#x20;sex&#x20;trafficking&#x20;charges&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Palm&#x20;Beach&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Defense lawyers seek detention at home for Jeffrey Epstein</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rattlesnake-uranium-whiskey-found-during-oklahoma-traffic-stop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/RattlesnakeAndStuffMugshot_1562867151849_7515504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/RattlesnakeAndStuffMugshot_1562867151849_7515504_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/RattlesnakeAndStuffMugshot_1562867151849_7515504_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/RattlesnakeAndStuffMugshot_1562867151849_7515504_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/RattlesnakeAndStuffMugshot_1562867151849_7515504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In&#x20;this&#x20;booking&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Guthrie&#x2c;&#x20;Oklahoma&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x2c;&#x20;Stephen&#x20;Jennings&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Guthrie&#x2c;Oklahoma&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x20;via&#x20;AP&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rattlesnake, uranium, whiskey found during traffic stop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teens-invade-wawa" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/wawa-curfew_1562866361213_7515501_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/wawa-curfew_1562866361213_7515501_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/wawa-curfew_1562866361213_7515501_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/wawa-curfew_1562866361213_7515501_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/11/wawa-curfew_1562866361213_7515501_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Group of teens knock down shelves, throw ice at customers at Wawa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-skewers-both-sides-in-nj-beach-access-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge skewers both sides in New Jersey beach access trial</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> 