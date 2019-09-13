< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. NY finds $1B in hidden transfers by family behind OxyContin
Posted Sep 13 2019 07:01PM EDT Cars pass Purdue Pharma headquarters Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Stamford, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Cars pass Purdue Pharma headquarters Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Stamford, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Cars pass Purdue Pharma headquarters Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Stamford, Conn. By ADAM GELLER, AP National Writer
Posted Sep 13 2019 07:01PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) - The family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma used Swiss and other hidden accounts to transfer $1 billion to themselves, New York's attorney general contends in court papers filed Friday.

New York - asking a judge to enforce subpoenas of companies, banks and advisers to Purdue and its owners, the Sackler family - said it has uncovered the previously unknown wire transfers among family members, entities they control and several financial institutions.

The transfers bolster allegations by New York and other states that the Sacklers worked to shield their wealth in recent years because of mounting worries about legal threats.

Scores of those transactions sent millions of dollars to Mortimer D.A. Sackler, a former member of Purdue's board and a son of one of its founders, according to the filings.

They point to $20 million shifted from a Purdue parent company to Sackler, who then redirected substantial amounts to shell companies that own family homes in Manhattan and the Hamptons. Another $64 million in transfers to Sackler came from a previously unknown family trust, using a Swiss account, prosecutors said in their filing.

Representatives for the branch of the family that includes Mortimer D.A. Sackler did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

The filing, made in a New York court, follows decisions by that state and others to reject a tentative settlement with Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue, announced this week, arguing it does not do enough to make amends for the company's and family's alleged roles in flooding U.S. communities with prescription painkillers.

As part of the settlement, Purdue is likely to soon file for bankruptcy protection. But New York and other states have promised they will continue to pursue the Sacklers, alleging that family members drained more than $4 billion from the company over the past dozen years. The family has used a complex chain of companies and trusts to control their holdings, some located in offshore tax havens.

The Sacklers had an estimated net worth of $13 billion as of 2016, making them America's 19th-richest family, according to Forbes magazine.

In its filing Friday, New York told a state judge that the only way it can determine the full extent of those transfers is if all those it has subpoenaed are forced to provide documents detailing their interactions with the Sackler family.

"While the Sacklers continue to lowball victims and skirt a responsible settlement, we refuse to allow the family to misuse the courts in an effort to shield their financial misconduct. Horses are used for police work, as beasts of burden or any of a number of other uses. But at one farm in Bedford, New York, the horses are also there to help bring tranquility to the Amer" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Embracing the healing power of horse therapy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Formoso </span>, <span class="author">Ernie Anastos </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 07:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For some people, horses are for sport, for others recreation. Horses are used for police work, as beasts of burden or any of a number of other uses. But at one farm in Bedford, New York, the horses are also there to help bring tranquility to the Americans who can need it the most: veterans.</p><p>Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship was founded in 2014 by Emily Bushmell. Her grandfather was a veteran, but never talked about his experience.</p><p>“When he could come to the barn and spend time with the horses, he started talking,” Bushmell said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-jersey-to-allow-golden-nugget-to-take-most-nba-bets" title="New Jersey to allow Golden Nugget to take most NBA bets" data-articleId="428740735" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/GoldenNugget_1568415968701_7657192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/GoldenNugget_1568415968701_7657192_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/GoldenNugget_1568415968701_7657192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/GoldenNugget_1568415968701_7657192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/GoldenNugget_1568415968701_7657192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This Feb. 22, 2019 photo shows the exterior of the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Jersey to allow Golden Nugget to take most NBA bets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 07:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's governor has signed a bill allowing Atlantic City's Golden Nugget casino to accept bets on most National Basketball Association games.</p><p>Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the casino - and also owns the NBA's Houston Rockets.</p><p>When New Jersey lawmakers legalized sports betting last year, a provision in the law banned team owners from placing or accepting bets on any games involving their sport.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/the-hot-dog-couch-of-your-dreams-will-only-set-you-back-7100" title="The hot dog couch of your dreams will only set you back $7100" data-articleId="428741006" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/pressphoto_neimanmarcuscouch_091319_1568415581797_7657242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/pressphoto_neimanmarcuscouch_091319_1568415581797_7657242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/pressphoto_neimanmarcuscouch_091319_1568415581797_7657242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/pressphoto_neimanmarcuscouch_091319_1568415581797_7657242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/pressphoto_neimanmarcuscouch_091319_1568415581797_7657242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Neiman Marcus Seletti&nbsp;Soft &quot;Hot Dog&quot; is shown in a website photo. (Photo credit: Neiman Marcus)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The hot dog couch of your dreams will only set you back $7100</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 07:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Neiman Marcus, the high-end boutique retailer, is selling a fancy hot dog couch for $7,100.</p><p>The couch, which is made in Italy, won’t be available to ship until Dec. 6. 