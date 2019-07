- For many veterans, returning to civilian life after the military can be incredibly difficult. However, the nonprofit organization “Helmets to Hardhats” is working to make that change easier for retired and transitioning active-duty military service members by helping them find new career opportunities.

“If it wasn’t for them I’d still be banging nails with no insurance,” said Billy Beisler, a steamfitter and Army veteran who did two tours in Iraq. “I have three little children with my wife, we’re buying our first house this week.”

Launched in New York in 2003, Helmets to Hardhats has helped nearly 3,000 veterans begin long-term careers in the building trades.