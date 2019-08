- Brian Hall is a former recording engineer and computer programmer who is looking to bring cheap, fast, secure internet access to New Yorkers as part of the non-profit group NYC Mesh.

The non-profit operates by using a wireless mesh network consisting of a collection of routers, rather than a single antenna.

“We actually don’t charge, it’s just a $20 a month donation is what we ask for,” Hall said.

NYC Mesh has installed roughly 350 antennae so far across the city

“The idea that a community can just get together and bypass the ISPs and do infrastructure like this, I think it’s a very inspiring thing to do,” Hall said.