BERGENFIELD, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey Transit bus has struck and killed a 10-year-old boy riding his bike.

The accident occurred on Memorial Day in Bergenfield. Police responded to 911 calls shortly before 4 p.m.

They tell The North Jersey Record that the bus was making a left turn when it struck the boy as he was entering a crosswalk.

Police also said the driver was a 58-year-old woman from Paterson, who was treated and released from a hospital after suffering distress following the accident. No charges had been filed by late Monday.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

