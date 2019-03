- Students attending this year's senior prom for Lakeland Regional High School in Wanaque will not be allowed to arrive in limousine, party buses or any luxury vehicles, according to Superintendent Hugh Beattie.

The change is about the safety and equity for all sutdents according to Beattie.

Instead of fancy rides to the venue in Rockleigh, all students will be required to take coach buses provided by the district and leaving and returning at set times. The rides will cost $15.

The buses will be chaperoned, said Beattie, in an effort to keep students as safe as possible.

While no incident prompted the change, the superintendent hopes the new measures will become standard.

"We want to make sure we get them to their prom safely and get them back to our campus safely," said Beattie.

The buses will leave at 6:15 p.m. and return at 11: 45 p.m.

Not surprisingly, some parents and students are not happy about the change.