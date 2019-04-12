< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Public gets turn to talk tax credits at next hearing Gov. Phil Murphy signs the Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act, Trenton, N.J., April 12, 2019. (Office of the Governor) <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/nj-public-gets-turn-to-talk-tax-credits-at-next-hearing">MIKE CATALINI, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 11:41AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 11:42AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-416724929" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p>TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The public will get its chance to weigh in on New Jersey's business tax incentive drama that led to the program's expiration earlier this month.</p>
<p>A task force investigating tax credits set up by Gov. Phil Murphy is set to hold its third hearing on Monday. The public is invited to testify about the programs that have been at the center of a political and policy disagreement in New Jersey's Democrat-led state government.</p> <p>Tax credits enacted under a 2013 bill expired on July 1, and Murphy and lawmakers have disagreed over how to move forward.</p> <p>But the task force also concluded that special interests helped write the legislation to benefit stakeholders.</p> <p>A closer look at the status of the state's tax credits:</p> <p>WHAT'S HAPPENING?</p> <p>The tax incentives may have expired, but they're taking center stage now that the state budget has been enacted.</p> <p>Monday's meeting will be the task force's third since Murphy formed the group in January - but it's the first at which the public is invited to testify.</p> <p>The first and second hearings had revelations that made waves. At one hearing, a whistleblower testified that an unidentified firm she worked for said it was considering leaving the state in order to get credits when she knew the company had already decided to stay.</p> <p>The second hearing turned up documents showing that firms connected with influential Democratic political powerbroker George Norcross gave inconsistent responses while applying for credits when asked whether they considered leaving the state, a key requirement in most cases for being awarded credits.</p> <p>That led to Norcross suing Murphy and also petitioning a judge to block the task force's interim report. The judge disagreed, and the report came out.</p> <p>The report concluded that special interests, particularly those linked to Norcross, helped write the legislation to benefit stakeholders, who later did benefit. Norcross disputes the findings and has suggested the task force amounts to a political witch hunt.</p> <p>The task force report was not the only indication of trouble surrounding the credits. A comptroller report in 2019 said the Economic Development Authority, which oversees the credits, couldn't verify whether all requirements were being met before awards were made. An auditor's report in 2017 raised similar concerns.</p> <p>___</p> <p>WHAT ARE OFFICIALS DOING?</p> <p>Lawmakers sent Murphy a six-month extension of the tax incentive programs, but the governor has vowed to veto it. The bill's sponsors and backers say they want the time to help come up with a successor program and don't want the state to be at a disadvantage compared to neighboring states.</p> <p>Murphy says he won't endorse an extension and instead proposed a new program that caps awards, among other changes.</p> <p>The Legislature is also set to hold its own hearings on the incentives, though the first hearing was postponed.</p> <p>Within the administration, treasury officials said they were "alarmed" at how little oversight previous administrations had over the sale of tax credits among businesses, which is allowed by law. Officials said they set up an online system to monitor the sales, which cover about 70% of credits awarded.</p> <p>___</p> <p>WHAT'S NEXT?</p> <p>The path forward is murky.</p> <p>Murphy said last week that he was "optimistic" he could find common ground with legislators "sooner rather than later," but his relationship with Senate President Steve Sweeney, in particular, is frosty. <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/colorado-sheriff-s-office-bloodhound-helps-find-missing-12-year-old-girl-in-wyoming" title="Colorado sheriff's office bloodhound helps find missing 12-year-old girl in Wyoming" data-articleId="416749011" > <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputy-K-Fosler_1562526879290_7485721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Jefferson County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Colorado sheriff's office bloodhound helps find missing 12-year-old girl in Wyoming</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Colorado police dog turned out to be in the right place at exactly the right time last week, helping to locate a missing 12-year-old girl in Wyoming, according to officials.</p><p>The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Deputy K. Fosler and bloodhound Jessie were in Wyoming on an unrelated call when they were diverted for a request with the search of a missing girl.</p><p>Brianna Weinart was reported missing around 10 p.m. on Monday, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.</p> </div> (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy stabs brother, says jail is better than 8-hour drive in the car with his sibling</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 01:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida authorities say a 13-year-old Tennessee boy charged with stabbing his brother told investigators he'd rather go to jail than spend 8 hours in the car with his sibling.</p><p>Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested the boy Saturday and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators say he stabbed his 15-year-old brother in the arm three times with a pocket knife.</p><p>As he was being questioned about the incident, he said he understood his rights and that he didn't regret stabbing his brother, who had been teasing him. Deputies say the boy told them, "I'd rather be in jail than eight hours in the car with him."</p> </div> Deputies say the boy told them, "I'd rather be in jail than eight hours in the car with him."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/USWNTWins_1562523319355_7485558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="United&#x20;States&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;team&#x20;celebrates&#x20;with&#x20;trophy&#x20;after&#x20;winning&#x20;the&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;final&#x20;soccer&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;US&#x20;and&#x20;The&#x20;Netherlands&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Stade&#x20;de&#x20;Lyon&#x20;in&#x20;Decines&#x2c;&#x20;outside&#x20;Lyon&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2c;&#x20;Sunday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Alessandra&#x20;Tarantino&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NYC to host ticker-tape parade honoring Women's World Cup winners</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boy-stabs-brother-says-jail-is-better-than-8-hour-drive-in-the-car-with-his-sibling" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/07/Knife_1531000325766_5768047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy stabs brother, says jail is better than 8-hour drive in the car with his sibling</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/stevie-wonder-says-he-s-getting-a-kidney-transplant-in-fall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/GETTY_stevie%20wonder_070719_1562520882019.png_7485242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Lester&#x20;Cohen&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;The&#x20;Recording&#x20;Academy" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Stevie Wonder says he's getting a kidney transplant in fall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/defense-pair-of-goals-give-uswnt-4th-world-cup-title" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160599406_1562517722699_7485231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160599406_1562517722699_7485231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160599406_1562517722699_7485231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160599406_1562517722699_7485231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160599406_1562517722699_7485231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;celebrates&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;penalty&#x20;kick&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;61&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x2c;&#x20;giving&#x20;the&#x20;USA&#x20;a&#x20;1-0&#x20;lead&#x20;over&#x20;the&#x20;Netherlands&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Defense, pair of goals give USWNT 4th World Cup title</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jimmy-and-rosalynn-carter-celebrate-73rd-anniversary" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.30.17_1558057103768.png_7279257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.30.17_1558057103768.png_7279257_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.30.17_1558057103768.png_7279257_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.30.17_1558057103768.png_7279257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.30.17_1558057103768.png_7279257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 73rd anniversary</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a 