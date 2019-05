Related Headlines Tornado touched down in NJ, says NWS

- A day after a tornado touched down in New Jersey, the National Weather Service is forecasting another round of powerful storms in the tristate New York area.

The Storm Prediction Center has lowered the risk for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday but isolated severe storms are still possible. The best chances for strong storms are in northeastern New Jersey, New York City, western Long Island, and parts of the lower Hudson Valley, according to the NWS.

---

The NWS issued a Tornado Warning and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for certain counties in New Jersey and New York at various times in the afternoon and evening.

What does a Tornado Warning mean?

"A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows," the NWS said. " If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

---

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Salem and Warren counties in New Jersey.

What does a Tornado Watch mean?

"Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room," the NWS said. "Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching."

---

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Thursday at 2 a.m. for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren counties in New Jersey.

What does a Flash Flood Watch mean?

"Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage," the NWS said. "Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties."

---

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

SEE MORE WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW THE FOX 5 WEATHER TEAM ON TWITTER: