<!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409620112" class="mod-wrapper mod-story More thunderstorms prompt tornado alerts in New Jersey and New York

By Arun Kristian Das, FOX 5 NY

Posted May 29 2019 04:01PM EDT
Video Posted May 29 2019 06:25PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 06:28PM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/nj-ny-thunderstorms-tornado-alerts" addthis:title="More thunderstorms prompt tornado alerts in New Jersey and New York"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409620112.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409620112");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409620112_409659197_155406"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="409659197" data-video-posted-date="May 29 2019 06:25PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Severe_Storm_System_Update_0_7325922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Severe Storm System Update</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="409639846" data-video-posted-date="May 29 2019 05:14PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Severe_Weather_Update_May_29_0_7324942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Severe Weather Update May 29</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var By Arun Kristian Das, FOX 5 NY

Posted May 29 2019 04:01PM EDT
Video Posted May 29 2019 06:25PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 06:28PM EDT style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Severe_Storm_System_Update_0_7325922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409620112-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Severe_Storm_System_Update_0_7325922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409620112-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Severe_Storm_System_Update_0_20190529222500"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/NWS_STORM_FORECAST_1559158727334_7324697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409620112-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="NWS_STORM_FORECAST_1559158727334.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409620112-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Severe_Storm_System_Update_0_7325922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Severe_Storm_System_Update_0_20190529222500"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Severe_Storm_System_Update_0_7325922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Severe_Storm_System_Update_0_20190529222500"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/NWS_STORM_FORECAST_1559158727334_7324697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(NWS)" title="NWS_STORM_FORECAST_1559158727334.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/nj-ny-thunderstorms-tornado-alerts" data-title="Thunderstorms prompt tornado alerts in NJ, NY" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/nj-ny-thunderstorms-tornado-alerts" addthis:title="Thunderstorms prompt tornado alerts in NJ, NY" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/nj-ny-thunderstorms-tornado-alerts";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Arun\x20Kristian\x20Das\x2c\x20FOX\x205\x20NY\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409620112" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines409620112' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/massive-cleanup-underway-following-destructive-storm"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX5NY_StormDamageNJ_052919_1559125987616_7321883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Tornado touched down in NJ, says NWS</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - A day after a <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/massive-cleanup-underway-following-destructive-storm"><strong>tornado touched down in New Jersey</strong></a>, the National Weather Service is forecasting another round of powerful storms in the tristate New York area.</p><p>The Storm Prediction Center has lowered the risk for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday but isolated severe storms are still possible. The best chances for strong storms are in northeastern New Jersey, New York City, western Long Island, and parts of the lower Hudson Valley, according to the NWS.</p><p>---</p><p>The NWS issued a Tornado Warning and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for certain counties in New Jersey and New York at various times in the afternoon and evening.</p><p><em>What does a Tornado Warning mean?</em></p><p>"A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows," the NWS said. " If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."</p><p>---</p><p>A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Salem and Warren counties in New Jersey.</p><p><em>What does a Tornado Watch mean?</em></p><p>"Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room," the NWS said. "Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching."</p><p>---</p><p>A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Thursday at 2 a.m. for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren counties in New Jersey.</p><p><em>What does a Flash Flood Watch mean?</em></p><p>"Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage," the NWS said. "Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties."</p><p>---</p><p><strong><em>Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.</em></strong></p><p><strong><em>Apple App Store: <a href="https://apple.co/2GrlPnz">https://apple.co/2GrlPnz</a> Google Play Store: <a href="http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd">http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd</a></em></strong></p><p>SEE MORE WEATHER RESOURCES:</p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://bit.ly/2WAxQ3Q">Get the Fox 5 Weather App</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Read the Fox 5 Weather Blog</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">View the Fox 5 Weather Tools</a></strong></li> </ul> <p>FOLLOW THE FOX 5 WEATHER TEAM ON TWITTER:</p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="https://twitter.com/NickGregoryFox5">Nick Gregory @NickGregoryFox5</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="https://twitter.com/mikewoodsfox5">Mike Woods More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/NYC_Department_of_Education_hit_with_dis_0_7325641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/NYC_Department_of_Education_hit_with_dis_0_7325641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/NYC_Department_of_Education_hit_with_dis_0_7325641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/NYC_Department_of_Education_hit_with_dis_0_7325641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/NYC_Department_of_Education_hit_with_dis_0_7325641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A $90M lawsuit against the New York City Department of Education alleges that longtime leaders were demoted solely because they were white." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Schools chancellor discriminated against white administrators, lawsuit says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Stacey Delikat, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 06:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 06:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A $90 million lawsuit alleges the New York City Department of Education is demoting longtime leaders because they're white. The suit targets Chancellor Richard Carranza, who the plaintiffs say created a culture of "Us vs. Them."</p><p>"Absolutely not true," Carranza said one day after the suit was filed. "We have the truth on our side."</p><p>The three plaintiffs are Lois Hererra, the former head of the Office of Safety and Youth Development, Jaye Murray, the former executive director of the Office of Counseling Support Programs, and Laura Feijoo, former senior supervising superintendent. Herrera and Feijoo have been with the Department since the 1980s.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/uber-misbehaving-riders-crackdown" title="Uber cracks down on riders who repeatedly misbehave" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Uber_booting_bad_riders_0_7325276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Uber_booting_bad_riders_0_7325276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Uber_booting_bad_riders_0_7325276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Uber_booting_bad_riders_0_7325276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Uber_booting_bad_riders_0_7325276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Uber riders with consistently low ratings may get booted off of the service, as the tech company says it wants its passengers to respect drivers." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Uber cracks down on riders who repeatedly misbehave</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you misbehave repeatedly while getting a ride from Uber, you could get booted off the app.</p><p>The company said that starting Wednesday, riders with a rating from drivers that's significantly below average could lose their ability to ride.</p><p>But before that happens they'll get tips on how to improve ratings by being polite, not leaving trash in vehicles and not asking the driver to violate the speed limit. Uber says they'll get several chances to improve their rating before getting the boot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/anheuser-busch-sending-150-000-cans-of-drinking-water-to-flood-devastated-communities" title="Anheuser-Busch sending 150,000 cans of drinking water to flood-devastated communities" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Anheuser-Busch sending 150,000 cans of drinking water to flood-devastated communities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Anheuser-Busch is sending clean, canned drinking water to residents of Oklahoma and Missouri amid severe storms and flooding throughout the Midwest.</p><p>“Anheuser-Busch is delivering three truckloads — more than 150,000 cans — of emergency drinking water to support local communities in Missouri and Oklahoma impacted by devastating flooding,” the company confirmed in a press release issued Monday.</p><p>The water was canned at Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Cartersville, Ga., per the press release . The Cartersville brewery is one of two facilities along with the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fort Collins, Colo., that pauses beer production to produce canned water at periodic intervals throughout the year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/schools-chancellor-discrimination-lawsuit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/NYC_Department_of_Education_hit_with_dis_0_7325641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NYC_Department_of_Education_hit_with_dis_0_20190529215623"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Schools chancellor discriminated against white administrators, lawsuit says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uber-misbehaving-riders-crackdown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/UBER_APP_SCREENSHOTS_052919_1559165440616_7324980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Courtesy of Uber Technologies Inc.)" title="UBER_APP_SCREENSHOTS_052919_1559165440616.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Uber cracks down on riders who repeatedly misbehave</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/white-campground-worker-fired-after-pulling-gun-on-black-visitors-in-mississippi"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY%20CAMPGROUND%20FILE_1559160134608.jpg_7324588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A tent is pictured at a campsite in this file photo taken on January 5, 2018. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)" title="901319920_1559160134608-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>White campground worker fired after pulling gun on black visitors in Mississippi</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-pepper-sprayed-by-teens-subway-robbery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Man_pepper_sprayed_by_group_of_teens_in__0_7324628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_pepper_sprayed_by_group_of_teens_in__0_20190529185342"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teens pepper-spray man in subway robbery</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uber-misbehaving-riders-crackdown" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/UBER_APP_SCREENSHOTS_052919_1559165440616_7324980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/UBER_APP_SCREENSHOTS_052919_1559165440616_7324980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/UBER_APP_SCREENSHOTS_052919_1559165440616_7324980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/UBER_APP_SCREENSHOTS_052919_1559165440616_7324980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/UBER_APP_SCREENSHOTS_052919_1559165440616_7324980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Uber&#x20;Technologies&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Uber cracks down on riders who repeatedly misbehave</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/anheuser-busch-sending-150-000-cans-of-drinking-water-to-flood-devastated-communities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/anheuser%20busch_water%20donation_052919_1559163903253.png_7325087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Anheuser-Busch sending 150,000 cans of drinking water to flood-devastated communities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/san-diego-hospital-reveals-worlds-tiniest-surviving-baby-at-just-8-6-ounces" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/tiniest%20baby%20saybie_1559163836867.jpg_7325085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Sharp&#x20;Mary&#x20;Birch&#x20;Hospital&#x20;for&#x20;Women&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Newborns" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>San Diego hospital reveals world's tiniest surviving baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cuomo-senate-leader-trade-barbs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/01/11/Albanylegislature_1452534719389_708770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Aging&#x20;bills&#x20;sit&#x20;on&#x20;legislators&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;desks&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Senate&#x20;Chamber&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Capitol&#x20;on&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;Jan&#x2e;&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;Albany&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;Y&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Mike&#x20;Groll&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cuomo, Senate leader trade barbs as NY session end nears</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/white-campground-worker-fired-after-pulling-gun-on-black-visitors-in-mississippi" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY%20CAMPGROUND%20FILE_1559160134608.jpg_7324588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY%20CAMPGROUND%20FILE_1559160134608.jpg_7324588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY%20CAMPGROUND%20FILE_1559160134608.jpg_7324588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY%20CAMPGROUND%20FILE_1559160134608.jpg_7324588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY%20CAMPGROUND%20FILE_1559160134608.jpg_7324588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;tent&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;campsite&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Phil&#x20;Walter&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>White campground worker fired after pulling gun on black visitors in Mississippi</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 