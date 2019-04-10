< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY -->

<script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> NJ behind on updating driver's licenses for new federal requirements fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=NJ behind on updating driver's licenses for new federal requirements&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/nj-licenses-new-federal-requirements" data-title="NJ behind on updating driver's licenses for new federal requirements" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/nj-licenses-new-federal-requirements" addthis:title="NJ behind on updating driver's licenses for new federal requirements"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-400162877");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_400162877_404638161_102181"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="404638161" data-video-posted-date="May 02 2019 06:43PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/02/New_Jersey_lags_in_REAL_ID_program_0_7213012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>New Jersey lags in REAL ID program</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="403303849" data-video-posted-date="Apr 25 2019 10:36PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/25/Are_you_REAL_ID_compliant__0_7174119_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Are you REAL ID-compliant?</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_400162877_404638161_102181";this.videosJson='[{"id":"404638161","video":"559905","title":"New%20Jersey%20lags%20in%20REAL%20ID%20program","caption":"Starting%20on%20October%201%2C%202020%2C%20anyone%20who%20wants%20to%20fly%20on%20a%20plane%20in%20the%20United%20States%20will%20need%20a%20new%20%22REAL%20ID%22%20state%20driver%27s%20license%20but%C2%A0New%20Jersey%20is%20among%20a%20handful%20of%20states%20that%20are%20still%20not%20offering%20the%20new%20secure%20IDs.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F02%2FNew_Jersey_lags_in_REAL_ID_program_0_7213012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F02%2FNew_Jersey_lags_in_REAL_ID_program_559905_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1651444975%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DZ3l35hCXyaDmvMMnWZramPMO7RI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fnj-licenses-new-federal-requirements"}},"createDate":"May 02 2019 06:43PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]},{"id":"403303849","video":"557753","title":"Are%20you%20REAL%20ID-compliant%3F","caption":"Beginning%20Oct.%201%2C%202020%2C%20all%20domestic%20airline%20travelers%20will%20need%20to%20show%20a%20REAL%20ID-compliant%20card.%20These%20cards%20are%20generally%20marked%20with%20a%20star%20located%20at%20the%20top.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F04%2F25%2FAre_you_REAL_ID_compliant__0_7174119_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F04%2F25%2FAre_you_REAL_ID_compliant__557753_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1650854208%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D6RkcK7bocFh75dVCVqWB4hmN7sM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fnj-licenses-new-federal-requirements"}},"createDate":"Apr 25 2019 10:36PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_400162877_404638161_102181",video:"559905",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/02/New_Jersey_lags_in_REAL_ID_program_0_7213012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Starting%2520on%2520October%25201%252C%25202020%252C%2520anyone%2520who%2520wants%2520to%2520fly%2520on%2520a%2520plane%2520in%2520the%2520United%2520States%2520will%2520need%2520a%2520new%2520%2522REAL%2520ID%2522%2520state%2520driver%2527s%2520license%2520but%25C2%25A0New%2520Jersey%2520is%2520among%2520a%2520handful%2520of%2520states%2520that%2520are%2520still%2520not%2520offering%2520the%2520new%2520secure%2520IDs.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/02/New_Jersey_lags_in_REAL_ID_program_559905_1800.mp4?Expires=1651444975&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Z3l35hCXyaDmvMMnWZramPMO7RI",eventLabel:"Are%20you%20REAL%20ID-compliant%3F-404638161",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fnj-licenses-new-federal-requirements"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Luke Funk 
Posted Apr 10 2019 12:18PM EDT
Video Posted May 02 2019 06:43PM EDT
Updated May 02 2019 06:50PM EDT A sample version of a non-compliant version of a New Jersey driver's license is displayed. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) A sample version of a non-compliant version of a New Jersey driver's license is displayed. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) A poster from the Transportation Security Administration showing REAL ID requirements. A poster from the Transportation Security Administration showing REAL ID requirements. NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Starting on October 1, 2020, anyone who wants to fly on a plane in the United States will need a new "REAL ID" state driver's license but New Jersey is among a handful of states that are still not offering the new secure IDs.

That means when state authorities finally get federal approval for the updated license, you should expect to see a crush of people at Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) offices trying to get a compliant license so they can board a commercial flight. New Jersey officials expect to be processing three or four times the normal number of transactions at the MVC when the new licenses roll out.

The Department of Homeland Security has been working with states for 12 years to implement the REAL ID Act which was passed by Congress in the wake of the 911 attacks.

New York is already compliant but New Jersey had to request an extension for REAL ID enforcement until October 10, 2019. New Jersey officials have previously claimed that the MVC will begin issuing the new licenses in the spring of 2019 with "plenty of time" for people to get the new IDs. A firm date for when they will be made available has not been announced on the Motor Vehicle Commission website.

Some states have seen huge lines at state offices for people attempting to get the new license when they have rolled out. New Jersey says they are planning to make more transactions available online in an effort to reduce the number of people who need to go to MVC offices. That includes being able to renew car registrations via mobile phone.

Most states put a star on the top of a REAL ID-compliant license so people know they are compliant. The price? $1,000 or $2,500. (Images courtesy of Woodford Reserve)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Why this mint julep cocktail at the Kentucky Derby costs $1,000</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Arun Kristian Das, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 10:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 10:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The spirits maker Woodford Reserve created a special mint julep for the Kentucky Derby, which takes place at Churchill Downs on May 4.</p><p>The price? $1,000 or $2,500.</p><p>That is because you drink it out of either a silver cup ($1,000) or a gold-plated cup ($2,500). And the proceeds will go to the John Asher Memorial Scholarship Fund at Western Kentucky University.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/brass-bell-donated-to-oncology-center" title="Cancer survivor explains why he donated a brass bell to an oncology center" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A cancer survivor has donated a bell for fellow survivors to ring at the end of their treatment." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cancer survivor explains why he donated a brass bell to an oncology center</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 07:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 07:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Long Island man marked the end of his cancer treatments by ringing a newly installed bell, which he donated, at NYU Winthrop Hospital on Friday.</p><p>Peter Foreman, a businessman and a trustee for the Village of Sands Point, said he wants the sailor's bell to inspire other cancer patients at the Oncology/Hematology Infusion Center.</p><p>When a patient finishes a course of treatment, they can ring the bell, too. It is a way for the patient to mark the milestone and the staff to feel proud, he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/very-good-boy-tin-retires-with-honors-from-8-year-career-with-coast-guard" title="Very good boy Tin retires with honors from 8-year career with Coast Guard" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Coast_Guard_working_dog_retires_after_8__0_7217175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Coast_Guard_working_dog_retires_after_8__0_7217175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Coast_Guard_working_dog_retires_after_8__0_7217175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Coast_Guard_working_dog_retires_after_8__0_7217175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Coast_Guard_working_dog_retires_after_8__0_7217175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tin was an explosive ordnance detection canine who finally retired after an 8-year long career." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Very good boy Tin retires with honors from 8-year career with Coast Guard</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 06:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 07:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After serving his country for eight years, distinguished Senior Chief Petty Officer Tin, a Coast Guard working dog, has officially retired from duty. </p><p>A ceremony for the very good boy was held by the Maritime Security Response Team in Chesapeake, Virginia Thursday morning.</p><p>During the ceremony, Tin was gifted a shadowbox containing various memorabilia from his service, but he was more interested in the belly rubs and treats from his senior officers. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/kentucky-derby-mint-julep-cocktail"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Woodford Reserve mint juleps in a silver cup and a gold-plated cup for the Kentucky Derby. (Courtesy of Woodford Reserve)" title="WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Why this mint julep cocktail at the Kentucky Derby costs $1,000</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/brass-bell-donated-to-oncology-center"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cancer_survivor_bell_0_20190503174129"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cancer survivor explains why he donated a brass bell to an oncology center</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/very-good-boy-tin-retires-with-honors-from-8-year-career-with-coast-guard"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Senior Chief Petty Officer Tin, a Coast Guard working dog, is honored for his eight-year-long career as an explosive ordnance detection canine. (Photo by U.S. Coast Guard)" title="asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Very good boy Tin retires with honors from 8-year career with Coast Guard</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/slain-unc-charlotte-student-riley-howell-to-be-buried-with-full-military-honors"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Riley Howell_Wells Funeral Homes_1556844638244.jpg-403440.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Slain UNC Charlotte student Riley Howell to be buried with full military honors</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6045_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6045"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/brass-bell-donated-to-oncology-center" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cancer survivor explains why he donated a brass bell to an oncology center</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/very-good-boy-tin-retires-with-honors-from-8-year-career-with-coast-guard" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Senior&#x20;Chief&#x20;Petty&#x20;Officer&#x20;Tin&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;Coast&#x20;Guard&#x20;working&#x20;dog&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;honored&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;eight-year-long&#x20;career&#x20;as&#x20;an&#x20;explosive&#x20;ordnance&#x20;detection&#x20;canine&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Coast&#x20;Guard&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Very good boy Tin retires with honors from 8-year career with Coast Guard</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/nj-public-beach-access-protection" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;beach&#x20;in&#x20;Belmar&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey enacts law protecting public beach access</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/slain-unc-charlotte-student-riley-howell-to-be-buried-with-full-military-honors" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Slain UNC Charlotte student Riley Howell to be buried with full military honors</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/pga-championship-long-island-economy" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/PGA_Championship_on_Long_Island_0_7216885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/PGA_Championship_on_Long_Island_0_7216885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/PGA_Championship_on_Long_Island_0_7216885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/PGA_Championship_on_Long_Island_0_7216885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/PGA_Championship_on_Long_Island_0_7216885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>PGA Championship could be boon to Long Island's economy</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 