<!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story426638285" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" Judge declines to reduce sentence in slaying role
Posted Sep 01 2019 03:10PM EDT class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426638285.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var Preston Taylor was sentenced to 18 years in prison Friday, June 28, 2019, for helping to dump the body of childhood friend Sarah Stern off the Route 35 bridge in Belmar, NJ. (Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool) https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/01/PrestonTaylor_1567364983851_7629715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/01/PrestonTaylor_1567364983851_7629715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Preston Taylor was sentenced to 18 years in prison Friday, June 28, 2019, for helping to dump the body of childhood friend Sarah Stern off the Route 35 bridge in Belmar, NJ. (Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Preston Taylor was sentenced to 18 years in prison Friday, June 28, 2019, for helping to dump the body of childhood friend Sarah Stern off the Route 35 bridge in Belmar, NJ. (Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426638285-426638260" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/01/PrestonTaylor_1567364983851_7629715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/01/PrestonTaylor_1567364983851_7629715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/01/PrestonTaylor_1567364983851_7629715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/01/PrestonTaylor_1567364983851_7629715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/01/PrestonTaylor_1567364983851_7629715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Preston Taylor was sentenced to 18 years in prison Friday, June 28, 2019, for helping to dump the body of childhood friend Sarah Stern off the Route 35 bridge in Belmar, NJ. (Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Preston Taylor was sentenced to 18 years in prison Friday, June 28, 2019, for helping to dump the body of childhood friend Sarah Stern off the Route 35 bridge in Belmar, NJ. (Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 03:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426638285" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A judge has rejected a bid to reduce the 18-year sentence of a man who acknowledged helping another man convicted of strangling a former classmate and throwing her body off a New Jersey bridge.</p> <p>Superior Court Judge Richard English defended the term he imposed on 22-year-old Preston Taylor although it was longer than the 15-year term prosecutors had sought in the murder of Sarah Stern, who disappeared in December 2016, the Asbury Park Press reported.</p> <p>English said Friday his sentence was well within the bounds of the 10- to 20-year range specified in the plea agreement and called it "a fair sentence that was in the interest of justice."</p> <p>Taylor testified that he helped his roommate, Liam McAtasney, throw Stern's body off the Route 35 bridge between Neptune and Belmar. Monmouth County prosecutors said McAtasney strangled the 19-year-old victim at her Neptune City home during a robbery and then dumped her body, leaving her car on the bridge to make it look like a suicide. Stern's body has never been found.</p> <p>Defense attorney John Perrone, who vowed to appeal the ruling, argued that the judge incorrectly applied aggravating factors such as a defendant's risk of committing another offense. He also cited his client's cooperation in McAtasney's conviction on murder, robbery and other counts including desecration of human remains. McAtasney was sentenced in June to life in prison without parole.</p> <p>English acknowledged Taylor's cooperation but also noted that he only starting talking to authorities after McAtasney's videotaped remarks prosecutors called a confession led to the arrest of both roommates.</p> <p>The judge said he "didn't see how I couldn't" conclude that Taylor was at risk to re-offend based on his role in Stern's death and the scheme to steal drugs after the murder.</p> <p>"He (Taylor) is going to get out," English said. "Sarah Stern is gone."</p> <p>Michael Stern, Sarah's father, described Taylor's motion as "grandstanding" and "an effort in futility."</p> <p>"It just doesn't make any sense," he said. "We had a just decision. I'll hold to the same statement I said early on that it (the sentence) should have been longer."</p> <p>___</p> <p>Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Photo: California DMV." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge rules man can sue after DMV rejects specialty license plate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 06:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A U.S. judge ruled a soccer fan can sue the California Department of Motor Vehicles and claim it violated his freedom of speech by rejecting his request for a specialty license plate.</p><p>Jonathan Kotler, a devoted fan of Britain's Fulham Football Club, sued the DMV after it refused to issue him a license plate lettered "COYW," short for "Come On You Whites" and the fans' regular chant for their white-jerseyed players.</p><p>The DMV told Kotler the lettering has "connotations offensive to good taste and decency."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-app-looks-to-match-restaurants-workers" title="New app looks to match restaurants, workers" data-articleId="427369179" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/New_app_looks_to_help_restaurants__worke_0_7638298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/New_app_looks_to_help_restaurants__worke_0_7638298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/New_app_looks_to_help_restaurants__worke_0_7638298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/New_app_looks_to_help_restaurants__worke_0_7638298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/New_app_looks_to_help_restaurants__worke_0_7638298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Whether you're a cook, dishwasher or a barista, if you're in the restaurant business, there's now a faster way to find work. It's an App called Pared." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New app looks to match restaurants, workers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 06:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 06:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Whether you're a cook, dishwasher or a barista, if you're in the restaurant business, there's now a faster way to find work. It's an App called Pared. </p><p>Will Pacio is the CEO and co-founder of Pared. He owns several restaurants in the San Francisco area and created the App to solve problems he was having with staffing. </p><p>“People call out sick all the time or don’t show up,” Pacio said. “And then in our business there’s a lot of fluctuation and seasonality. We have catering events and certain delivery orders that you need more staff even for a day or for a week.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-shows-apparently-altered-hurricane-dorian-forecast-with-hand-drawn-cone-toward-alabama" title="Trump shows apparently altered Hurricane Dorian forecast with hand-drawn cone toward Alabama" data-articleId="427370068" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Trump_shows_apparently_altered_Hurricane_0_7638386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Trump_shows_apparently_altered_Hurricane_0_7638386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Trump_shows_apparently_altered_Hurricane_0_7638386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Trump_shows_apparently_altered_Hurricane_0_7638386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Trump_shows_apparently_altered_Hurricane_0_7638386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump appeared to show a doctored chart of Hurricane Dorian’s path during a press conference at the Oval Office on Wednesday. The cone depicting Dorian’s possible path appeared to be extended with an extra half-cone into Alabama" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump shows apparently altered Hurricane Dorian forecast with hand-drawn cone toward Alabama</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump appeared to show a doctored chart of Hurricane Dorian’s path during a press conference at the Oval Office on Wednesday. </p><p>The chart displayed a several-day-old National Hurricane Center “cone of uncertainty” forecast, except the cone depicting Dorian’s possible path appeared to be extended with an extra half-cone into Alabama — which looked like it was drawn with a black Sharpie marker. The forecast was dated Aug. 29. </p><p>Janice Dean, senior meteorologist for Fox News, said on Twitter that the “sharpie-bubble was drawn by someone else.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-app-looks-to-match-restaurants-workers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/New_app_looks_to_help_restaurants__worke_0_7638298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="New_app_looks_to_help_restaurants__worke_0_20190904221224"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New app looks to match restaurants, workers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-shows-apparently-altered-hurricane-dorian-forecast-with-hand-drawn-cone-toward-alabama"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172289651%20THUMB_1567634799934.jpg_7638385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump (R) references a map held by acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan while talking to reporters about Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="1172289651_1567634799934-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump shows apparently altered Hurricane Dorian forecast with hand-drawn cone toward Alabama</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lawmakers-push-back-on-plan-to-scrap-nycs-gifted-and-talented-program"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Plan_to_scrap_NYC___s_Talented_and_Gifte_0_7638350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Plan_to_scrap_NYC___s_Talented_and_Gifte_0_20190904213318"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawmakers push back on plan to scrap NYC's Gifted and Talented program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/epstein-judge-to-decide-on-unsealing-court-papers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/AP__Epstein_s_guards_were_working_extrem_0_7586643_ver1_1567608501812_7637449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="AP__Epstein_s_guards_were_working_extrem_0_7586643_ver1_1567608501812.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Anonymous John Doe in Epstein case files surprise motion</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-app-looks-to-match-restaurants-workers" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/New_app_looks_to_help_restaurants__worke_0_7638298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/New_app_looks_to_help_restaurants__worke_0_7638298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/New_app_looks_to_help_restaurants__worke_0_7638298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/New_app_looks_to_help_restaurants__worke_0_7638298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/New_app_looks_to_help_restaurants__worke_0_7638298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New app looks to match restaurants, workers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-shows-apparently-altered-hurricane-dorian-forecast-with-hand-drawn-cone-toward-alabama" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172289651%20THUMB_1567634799934.jpg_7638385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172289651%20THUMB_1567634799934.jpg_7638385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172289651%20THUMB_1567634799934.jpg_7638385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172289651%20THUMB_1567634799934.jpg_7638385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172289651%20THUMB_1567634799934.jpg_7638385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;&#x28;R&#x29;&#x20;references&#x20;a&#x20;map&#x20;held&#x20;by&#x20;acting&#x20;Homeland&#x20;Security&#x20;Secretary&#x20;Kevin&#x20;McAleenan&#x20;while&#x20;talking&#x20;to&#x20;reporters&#x20;about&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Dorian&#x20;on&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump shows apparently altered Hurricane Dorian forecast with hand-drawn cone toward Alabama</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lawmakers-push-back-on-plan-to-scrap-nycs-gifted-and-talented-program" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Plan_to_scrap_NYC___s_Talented_and_Gifte_0_7638350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Plan_to_scrap_NYC___s_Talented_and_Gifte_0_7638350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Plan_to_scrap_NYC___s_Talented_and_Gifte_0_7638350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Plan_to_scrap_NYC___s_Talented_and_Gifte_0_7638350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Plan_to_scrap_NYC___s_Talented_and_Gifte_0_7638350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawmakers push back on plan to scrap NYC's Gifted and Talented program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/epstein-judge-to-decide-on-unsealing-court-papers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/AP__Epstein_s_guards_were_working_extrem_0_7586643_ver1_1567608501812_7637449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/AP__Epstein_s_guards_were_working_extrem_0_7586643_ver1_1567608501812_7637449_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/AP__Epstein_s_guards_were_working_extrem_0_7586643_ver1_1567608501812_7637449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/AP__Epstein_s_guards_were_working_extrem_0_7586643_ver1_1567608501812_7637449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/AP__Epstein_s_guards_were_working_extrem_0_7586643_ver1_1567608501812_7637449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Anonymous John Doe in Epstein case files surprise motion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-feel-like-job-hurricane-lays-waste-to-homes-in-bahamas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/_I_feel_like_Job___Hurricane_lays_waste__0_7638401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/_I_feel_like_Job___Hurricane_lays_waste__0_7638401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/_I_feel_like_Job___Hurricane_lays_waste__0_7638401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/_I_feel_like_Job___Hurricane_lays_waste__0_7638401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/_I_feel_like_Job___Hurricane_lays_waste__0_7638401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'I feel like Job': Hurricane lays waste to homes in Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Instagram
YouTube

FOX5NY NEWS APP
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play

Fox5NY Weather APP
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play

Updated Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
Children's Programing File
Closed Captioning
TV Ratings href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="viewer.services@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/childrens-programing-public-reports">Children's Programing File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/closed-or-ip-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/tv-ratings">TV Ratings</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- 