Nine-year-old girl donates hair to cancer patients

- An Ohio girl shaved her head to help others with cancer.

Nine-year-old Chloe Jordan made the decision after one of her classmates got a haircut and donated the locks.

Chloe went to the salon Friday to have 14 inches of hair cut off.

Her family is happy she made the decision.

She decided to cut her hair off as well to support the little girl and not be the only one that had her hair shaved," said Jennifer Grabowski, Chloe's mom. "She cut her hair short but she wanted to go completely bald so they shaved it."

Chloe donated the hair to Pantene's hair donation program.